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Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire: 4, including owners, arrested; 4 officials suspended amid systemic lapses

Three building owners, including Ramkrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Prasad Shukla, and Tushank Krishna Jaiswal, were arrested. Hours later, police updated that a fourth accused person, Suresh Kumar Sahu, the studio operator, had also been taken into custody, according to IANS reports.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 11:15 AM IST

Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire: 4, including owners, arrested; 4 officials suspended amid systemic lapses
Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire tragedy(File photo/ANI)
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Four accused, including the owners, have been arrested in the deadly fire in a building in the Aliganj Police Station area, Lucknow, that left 15 dead. Four officials have also been suspended over the incident that has raised several questions over safety norms and lapses. 

Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire: 4 accused arrested, govt suspends four officials

An FIR has been registered against the owners of a commercial building and others in connection with the devastating fire in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday evening. The FIR was lodged against six named individuals. The case has been lodged at Aliganj Police Station under Sections 105, 110, 125 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Three building owners, including Ramkrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Prasad Shukla, and Tushank Krishna Jaiswal, were arrested. Hours later, police updated that a fourth accused person, Suresh Kumar Sahu, the studio operator, had also been taken into custody, according to IANS reports.

Four individuals were suspended with immediate effect following the Chief Minister’s directives: Gaurav Kumar, Executive Engineer (Collection) in Janakipuram; Kamlendra Kumar Singh, FSSO in Indira Nagar; Anil Kumar, Assistant Engineer; and Pramod Pandey, Junior Engineer.

Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire: What happened

The fire engulfed the three-storey building located in Sector-D near Purania Chauraha, which housed a pet shop and clinic on the ground and first floors, a video gaming zone and 3D animation centre on the second floor, and an IT networking office on the third floor. The fire reportedly broke out at around 2:30 P.M. in the pet shop and clinic, filling the entire building with thick smoke. The animals trapped in the pet shop also perished in the fire. Mostly young students who were attending classes at the centre were among the deceased.  

The FIR states that the building lacked basic fire safety measures and emergency evacuation facilities. "No fire safety arrangements had been made in the building, and there was no emergency exit or alternative escape route," the complaint states.

The Lucknow Police have sealed the building, and entry of the general public has also been prohibited as forensic and fire department teams prepare to collect evidence from the site. A heavy police deployment remained in place at the spot late into the night to secure the premises and assist in the ongoing investigation into the incident.

The three-storey commercial building was issued a demolition order in 2016 over unauthorised construction, but the order was revoked less than two months later, the UP government said in a statement late on Monday night.

(With inputs from agencies)

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