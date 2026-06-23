Lucknow coaching center fire: SDRF cuts walls to create escape routes, rescues trapped victims

SDRF divulged about the rescue operations of the tragic Lucknow fire tragedy that claimed 15 lives. Emergency responders faced extreme conditions as they battled the inferno, which rapidly consumed the structure, trapping several individuals inside.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Tuesday divulged about the rescue operations of the tragic Lucknow fire tragedy that claimed 15 lives. Emergency responders faced extreme conditions as they battled the inferno, which rapidly consumed the structure, trapping several individuals inside.

In a desperate bid to reach those stranded and control the blaze, SDRF personnel executed a high-stakes rescue operation, cutting two large holes through the thick exterior walls of the building to gain entry and facilitate the evacuation.

How was the rescue operation executed?

The intensity of the fire and the layout of the commercial complex presented significant hurdles for firefighting units. As thick, toxic smoke filled the upper floors, fire officials prioritised penetrating the building's reinforced exterior to create alternative access points. The decision to breach the side walls was a critical measure intended to provide oxygen relief and a path for firefighters to reach trapped victims, though the high-speed nature of the fire proved fatal for many before they could be reached.

Local authorities and forensic teams are currently on-site to conduct a thorough search of the premises and investigate the potential causes of the fire. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said strict action was being taken against those responsible for the incident and informed that arrests had already been made in connection with the case.

"Four people have been arrested since last night, and a few officials were also suspended. Based on the SIT report, strict action will be taken in this matter; no person will be spared," Pathak told ANI. Meanwhile, the Lucknow Police have sealed the building in the Aliganj Police Station area and prohibited entry of the general public as forensic and fire department teams continue to collect evidence from the site.

Police have registered an FIR at Aliganj Police Station under Sections 110, 105, 125 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act, against six accused persons and other responsible individuals. Congress MP Jebi Mather expressed concern over repeated fire tragedies and called for accountability and stronger safety mechanisms.

"It is very unfortunate. Such things happen time and again- we saw it in Delhi, and now in Lucknow. What is the mechanism in place to keep a check on such incidents? The government should look into what went wrong and take a serious call to ensure such things do not repeat in any place," she told ANI.

According to eyewitnesses, panic gripped the building after the blaze erupted, prompting some occupants to attempt to escape through windows and other exits. One individual reportedly jumped from the building and sustained serious injuries. Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, and investigations into the incident are underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)