INDIA

Lucknow coaching center fire: 10 years after first order was revoked, Aliganj building faces fresh demolition notice

The coaching institute in Lucknow will now be demolished after the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) issued orders for the Aliganj building where lives of 15 students were lost in the massive fire on Monday.

The Lucknow Development Authority has issued orders for the demolition of the coaching centre

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