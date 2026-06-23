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Lucknow coaching center fire: 10 years after first order was revoked, Aliganj building faces fresh demolition notice

The coaching institute in Lucknow will now be demolished after the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) issued orders for the Aliganj building where lives of 15 students were lost in the massive fire on Monday.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 03:50 PM IST

Lucknow coaching center fire: 10 years after first order was revoked, Aliganj building faces fresh demolition notice
The Lucknow Development Authority has issued orders for the demolition of the coaching centre
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The coaching institute in Lucknow will now be demolished after the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) issued orders for the Aliganj building where lives of 15 students were lost in the massive fire on Monday. The order comes 10 years after the three-storey building was issued a demolition order in 2016 for its unauthorised construction but the order was revoked less than two months later.

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