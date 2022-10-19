Lucknow: Class 7 girl raped by 20-year-old Instagram friend in Lohia Park, accused arrested in Kanpur

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

A Class 7 girl was raped by a 20-year-old man in Lucknow's Lohia Park area. The 15-year-old girl had come in contact with the 20-year-old accused via the social media platform Instagram.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital after her condition deteriorated.

The accused, identified as Vidya Sagar Kushwaha, was arrested in Kanpur.

The police are waiting for the survivor to stabilise before recording her statement.

The accused works in Gujarat whereas his family lives in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused called the girl to meet at Lucknow's Lohia Park where he took her to an isolated place and raped her, the girl's father said.

The child was in a serious condition when the accused left him, IANS reported.

The girl's father is a rickshaw puller while her mother is a domestic help.

On Saturday, a 16-year-old schoolgirl was raped by two persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver.