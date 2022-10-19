Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Lucknow: Class 7 girl raped by 20-year-old Instagram friend in Lohia Park, accused arrested in Kanpur

Lucknow news: The accused, identified as Vidya Sagar Kushwaha, was arrested in Kanpur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Lucknow: Class 7 girl raped by 20-year-old Instagram friend in Lohia Park, accused arrested in Kanpur
Lucknow (File)

A Class 7 girl was raped by a 20-year-old man in Lucknow's Lohia Park area. The 15-year-old girl had come in contact with the 20-year-old accused via the social media platform Instagram. 

The girl has been admitted to a hospital after her condition deteriorated. 

The accused, identified as Vidya Sagar Kushwaha, was arrested in Kanpur.

The police are waiting for the survivor to stabilise before recording her statement. 

The accused works in Gujarat whereas his family lives in Uttar Pradesh. 

The accused called the girl to meet at Lucknow's Lohia Park where he took her to an isolated place and raped her, the girl's father said. 

The child was in a serious condition when the accused left him, IANS reported. 

The girl's father is a rickshaw puller while her mother is a domestic help. 

On Saturday, a 16-year-old schoolgirl was raped by two persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Ek Villian Returns, Sita Ramam, Duranga, Cuttputlli, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in sequin saree, Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump in sheer pink top
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Mika Singh bid goodbye to Bappa during Ganpati Visarjan
World Photography Day 2022: Amazon offers sale up to 65% on cameras, gimbals, ring lights, tripods and more
Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Indian players who have scored centuries across all 3 formats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow: Class 7 girl raped by 20-year-old Instagram friend in Lohia Park, accused arrested in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.