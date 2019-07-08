Lucknow: Chennai-bound IndiGo flight delayed for 4 hours due to unspecified technical glitch

An IndiGo Airlines flight scheduled to be headed towards Chennai was delayed on Sunday at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow for four hours due to unspecified technical problems, resulting in the passengers having a difficult time.

IndiGo 6E 518 takes off from Lucknow (LKO) to fly to Chennai (MAA) at 7:25 PM every day. On Sunday, the passengers had already checked-in and boarded the flight, as usual, when it was found that the cooling system in the flight was not functional because the engines were inactive.

The passengers were requested to wait until the problem was solved, however, even after 2-3 hours of wait, the airline crew couldn't inform the passengers regarding the exact cause of the glitch.

Sources later said that the cause of the technical difficulties was a defect in the cabin pressurisation system of the flight.

In the meanwhile, a few passengers had already descended the aircraft, while others ran out of patience and took to social media to spout their frustrations.

A woman from Kolkata tweeted that they were 'stranded in Lucknow' on IndiGo airlines Flight 6E 518 due to 'runway lights malfunction'. She also wrote that the estimated time of departure was looking to be 11:30 PM, which is four hours post the normal schedule.

After passengers started protesting against their harassment, they were informed that the flight would take off at 12:30 PM and that it would reach destination Chennai at 2:50 AM in the morning.

IndiGo Airlines has not yet officially issued any notification regarding the cause of the delay.