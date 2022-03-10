Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Lucknow Cantt seat, Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Brajesh Pathak of BJP leads

A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Mar 10, 2022, 01:11 PM IST

Lucknow Cantt seat, Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Brajesh Pathak of BJP leads

Brajesh Pathak of BJP is leading from the Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat. The seat is part of the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency. 

There's a triangular fight in the seat between Pathak, SP Candidate Raju Gandhi, Congress's Dilpreet Singh and BSP candidate Anil Pandey. However, a total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency this year.  

This seat was won by Dr Reeta Joshi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls. 

The counting of votes, which began at 8 am today, is currently underway in Uttar Pradesh wherein Assembly polls were held from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases.  

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.