Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'I’ve done my part...': CSK star all-rounder bids adieu to international cricket

Former Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac set to receive Rs 33600000 from AIFF as...

Lucknow building collapse: Police lodged FIR against owner as death toll rises to 8

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Defending champions India beat China 3-0 in campaign opener

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'I’ve done my part...': CSK star all-rounder bids adieu to international cricket

'I’ve done my part...': CSK star all-rounder bids adieu to international cricket

Former Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac set to receive Rs 33600000 from AIFF as...

Former Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac set to receive Rs 33600000 from AIFF as...

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

9 films on tragic lives of Indian celebs

9 films on tragic lives of Indian celebs

8 vegetarian foods that help control blood sugar naturally

8 vegetarian foods that help control blood sugar naturally

8 benefits of consuming soaked moong daily

8 benefits of consuming soaked moong daily

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

Mr Bachchan OTT release: Ravi Teja-starrer box office disaster to stream online soon, but there's a catch

Mr Bachchan OTT release: Ravi Teja-starrer box office disaster to stream online soon, but there's a catch

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Lucknow building collapse: Police lodged FIR against owner as death toll rises to 8

The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, resulted in the deaths of eight people and left 28 others injured.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 07:51 PM IST

Lucknow building collapse: Police lodged FIR against owner as death toll rises to 8
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

An FIR has been registered in connection with the Lucknow building collapse incident against the owner of the Harmilap Building, which collapsed. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by Transport Nagar Chowki Incharge MK Singh.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, resulted in the deaths of eight people and left 28 others injured. The injured are currently being treated in hospitals. Earlier on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with the injured victims of the building collapse incident at a hospital in Lucknow.

During his visit, CM Yogi also enquired about their well-being. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the building collapse incident. "The loss of lives due to a building mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is saddening. Prayers with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," PM Modi said in a post on X. "An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PM Modi added.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her grief over the deaths of eight people who lost their lives in the Lucknow building collapse incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the incident. Taking to social media platform X, the President said, "I am deeply saddened by the deaths of many people in the building collapse accident in Lucknow. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured." Lucknow's Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Amit Verma, announced that a committee will be formed to investigate the building collapse. "A committee will investigate the reasons behind the collapse. Structural engineers and experts will provide insights into the cause," Verma told ANI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Isha Ambani welcomes ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ in simple green suit, her ethnic ensemble costs...

Isha Ambani welcomes ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ in simple green suit, her ethnic ensemble costs...

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 6; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 6; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title, takes home record prize money

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title, takes home record prize money

Manipur: All schools in state to remain closed today due to...

Manipur: All schools in state to remain closed today due to...

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sets this condition for new Aadhaar card applicants in Assam

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sets this condition for new Aadhaar card applicants in Assam

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, film earned...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, film earned...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement