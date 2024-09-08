Twitter
Lucknow building collapse: Death toll rises to 8 as 3 more bodies recovered, rescue ops underway

Lucknow building collapse: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the building collapse incident and instructed officials to hasten the relief efforts.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 09:36 AM IST

Lucknow building collapse: Death toll rises to 8 as 3 more bodies recovered, rescue ops underway
Eight people have lost their lives and 28 were injured so far following a building collapse in Lucknow's Transport Nagar area on Saturday evening, as per a report released by the Relief Commissioner's Office on Sunday.

The injured people were admitted to three hospitals located under Krishna Nagar Police Station for treatment. According to the report, the building was a three-storey medical warehouse located in the Transport Nagar area under the Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow.

"Since the start of our rescue operation, eight people have been reported dead so far and they have been sent to medical institutes for further investigation. 28 people were injured and are also getting proper treatment... We are hoping that we have rescued all the people. We will complete the rescue operation in the next 5-6 hours and will also secure the surrounding buildings," said Deputy Commissioner of Police RN Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the building collapse incident and instructed officials to hasten the relief efforts.He had also asked officials to promptly transport the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. CM Yogi has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Additional Director General of Law and Order Amitabh Yash told ANI that CM Yogi is continuously reviewing the situation and the relief and rescue operations.

Taking to social media platform X, Adityanath paid his condolences to the people who lost their lives in the incident.

"The loss of life due to the collapse of a building in Lucknow district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and provide proper treatment to the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured," he said.

Defence Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, also expressed his grief over the death in the Lucknow building collapse incident.

In a post on X, Singh said, "The news of the collapse of a building in Lucknow is extremely painful. I have spoken to the District Magistrate of Lucknow over the phone and got information about the situation at the spot. The local administration is carrying out relief and rescue operations on the spot and is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way."

District Magistrate, Additional District Magistrate, Sub-District Magistrate, Naib Tehsildar and other officials are currently present and monitoring the situation at the site of the incident. Rescue operations are still underway by the NDRF and SDRF teams, along with the Fire Department. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

