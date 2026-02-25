Lucknow Blue Drum Horror: Accused’s new statement after arrest for killing father, says ‘Galti se ho gaya’

In the Lucknow blue drum horror case, Akshat, the student who killed his father over alleged pressure of clearing NEET, has given a new statement after confessing to the murder. Police say that he was inspired by the blue drum murder of March 2025.

A young boy who killed his father and kept his chopped body in a blue drum said “Galti se ho gaya” (It happened by mistake). The 21-year old Lucknow BCom student from Lucknow was arrested on Monday, February 23, for allegedly shooting dead his 50-year-old father, dismembering the body and hiding its parts in a blue drum in their Ashiyana house in the UP capital. An officer on Tuesday said the accused has been sent to police remand and is being further questioned to ascertain other aspects of the case.

The incident which took place on February 20, occurred after the father-son duo had an argument over the father, Manvendra Singh, asking his son to pursue the NEET exam as he wanted him to become a doctor, Deputy Commissioner of Police Virkam Vir said. During the police interrogations, he confessed that he was under huge pressure of clearing the NEET medical entrance exam from his father and could not take it anymore.

According to police, Akshat had read about the Meerut case, occurred in March 2025, on social media which inspired him, and he planned to kill his father the same way after the argument. He used his father’s rifle to execute his plan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Jitendra Kumar Dubey told PTI that the accused, Akshat Singh, is in police custody and is being interrogated.

"Prima facie, the root of the incident appears to be anger over his father repeatedly pressuring him to focus on studies and clear the NEET medical entrance examination. However, further questioning is underway and a thorough investigation is in progress," Dubey said.

To hide the evidence of crime and mislead the police, Akshat had a missing person's FIR registered but was eventually apprehended by a patrol team.

As per reports, Manavendra Singh ran many pathology laboratories and licensed liquor shops in Lucknow and was constantly pressuring his son to pursue medical career for which he must clear the NEET examination. Police said that Akshat wanted to take over his father’s widespread business and was interested in only that.