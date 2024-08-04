Seven people killed after Delhi-bound bus collides with car on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Twitter
Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use 'Amit Nakesh' to confuse Turkish Media?

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

Wayanad landslides: Search operation enters Day 6, death toll crosses 350, over 200 still missing

Iran vows 'revenge' after Hamas chief's killing by Israel amid Middle East crisis

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Search, rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village after cloudburst in Shimla

Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

Mumbai model walks in towel under broad daylight in viral video, internet is not happy

'Terrifying encounter': Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands in shocking viral video, watch

AI imagines Iron Man, Thor, Hulk as rockstars

6 common foods that cause high Cholesterol

Vishal Bhardwaj films ranked from best to worst

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Dalljiet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, accuses him of...

Amitabh Bachchan once promised a college in Aishwarya Rai's name, laid foundation stone, then left it midway, now...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Seven people killed after Delhi-bound bus collides with car on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sanjay Kumar Verma, said that the incident occurred at around 12: 30 am on Sunday when a double-decker bus travelling from Raibareli to Delhi collided with a car.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 09:24 AM IST

Seven people killed after Delhi-bound bus collides with car on Lucknow-Agra Expressway
As many as seven people were killed after a collision between a double-decker bus and a car on Sunday morning, police said.

Speaking about the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sanjay Kumar Verma, said that the incident occurred at around 12: 30 am on Sunday when a double-decker bus travelling from Raibareli to Delhi collided with a car.

"A double-decker bus going from Raebareli to Delhi collided with a car at around 12:30 a.m. The car was going to Lucknow. There were 60 people on the bus, out of whom four died. 20 to 25 people who were injured have been admitted to the hospital. Three people who were there in the car have also died. The accident occurred because the car driver fell asleep while driving, " Verma said.

The official further added that the government is making sure that the best treatment is given to the people. Rescue operations are being made for the rest of the people.

"The government is making sure that best treatment is being given to the admitted people. Rescue operations are also being made for the other people. We are making all possible efforts to make sure that all the other people reach their destinations," the SSP said.

Earlier, on July 31, three people were killed and another was critically injured after their car collided with a mini truck late at night in Mathurapur area Bareilly district, an official said.

According to Rahul Bhati, Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, "Three youths travelling in a car died on the spot while another was seriously injured after their vehicle collided with a DCM truck late at night in Mathurapur area under the CB ganj police station area of Bareilly."The official further said that the injured people have been admitted and are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
'Before I don India jersey...': Mohammed Shami provides big update on comeback from injury

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilla electricity bill will leave you shocked, every month they pay Rs...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul beats Naezy to be crowned winner, takes home Rs 25 lakh

Who is Daljit Singh Chawdhary, given additional charge as BSF DG after repatriation of Nitin Agrawal?

After Rau's IAS centre, Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti takes big step, announces to...

