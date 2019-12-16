Lt General Manoj Mukund Naravane set to become new Chief of Indian Army

The government on Monday cleared the name of Lt General Manoj Mukund Naravane as the new Chief of Indian Army, sources have said. Currently, he's the Vice Chief of the Indian Army and would be the 28th Army Chief in the post-independence era.

The three-tenure of present Army Chief General Bipin Rawat ends on December 31, 2019.

Before assuming the responsibilities of the vice chief of the Army Staff in September 2019, Lt General Naravane was heading the Eastern Command of the Army which guards India's almost 4,000-km border with China.

Commissioned into the 7th Battalion, The Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy.

In an experienced and distinguished military career spanning almost four decades, Lt Gen Naravane has the distinction of tenating key appointments in active Counter Insurgency environments, both in the North East and in Jammu and Kashmir. He was a part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka during Operation PAWAN and also served as a Defence Attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for three years.

He has also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in J&K and an infantry brigade on the eastern front.

Lt Gen Naravane is a highly decorated officer who has been awarded the ‘Sena Medal’ (Distinguished) for command of his Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. He was also a recipient of ‘Ati Vishisht Seva Medal’ for command of a prestigious Strike Corps and ‘Vishisht Seva Medal’ for his services as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland. Lt Gen Naravane was also honoured with ‘Param Vishisht Seva Medal’ for his distinguished services as the GOC-in-C of the Army Training Command