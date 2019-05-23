Headlines

LS poll results: DMK president thanks cadre, TN people for 'resounding victory'

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Thursday thanked the people of Tamil Nadu, DMK cadres and alliance partners for the "resounding victory".

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 09:49 PM IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Thursday thanked the people of Tamil Nadu, DMK cadres and alliance partners for the "resounding victory".

"I thank people of TN for the resounding victory. I would like to thank DMK cadres and alliance partners for this victory," he said while addressing supporters here.

He also said that he will go to former DMK president Karunanidhi's memorial and dedicate this victory to him.

"The only sorrow is that Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) is not here with us today. But I am happy that I am standing before Kalignar's statue and the statue of Anna who formed Kalaignar," he said.

Acknowledging that there is still a difference in the Lok Sabha polls results and the by-poll results of the assembly seats, Stalin said, "There is still a difference in the by-poll results and the people in power now are trying to play tricks and to stop that we are taking all precautionary measures and are hopeful there will be a fair play."

The DMK-led alliance in the state, which included the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) along with several smaller parties was leading in 36 out of the 38 seats. 

