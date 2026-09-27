FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
‘Match-fixing elections’: Rahul Gandhi cites media report to launch fresh attack at CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Rahul Gandhi cites media report to launch fresh attack at CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Asian Games 2026 cricket QFs confirmed: Schedule, timings and opponents for India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Asian Games 2026 Cricket QFs Confirmed: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Ravi Kishan to come together, not for ensemble film, but for...

Ajay, Ayushmann, Rajkummar, Ravi to unite, not for ensamble film, but for...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

LPU witnesses protest, vandalism after student rape allegation surfaces on social media; Probe underway

As per a protesting student, a female student was raped by a construction worker inside the campus, after which college authorities sent her home. Her roommate later told other students that she had died by suicide.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 10:09 AM IST

LPU witnesses protest, vandalism after student rape allegation surfaces on social media; Probe underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Lovely Professional University (LPU) students in Punjab vandalised the campus and set parts of the building ablaze after protests over unverified claims that a female student was allegedly raped and died by suicide turned violent. The agitation started late last night and continued till this morning.

Videos showed a large number of students first raising slogans and demanding justice. The protest soon turned violent as some students broke window panes and damaged flower pots on the campus. Some objects, including parts of the university building, were also set on fire.

A group of students also blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway, causing a massive traffic jam.

What exactly happend?

As per a protesting student, a female student was raped by a construction worker inside the campus, after which college authorities sent her home. Her roommate later told other students that she had died by suicide.

In a video, the student said the protests were peaceful at first. But when the university gates opened, some other people — who were not part of the college — entered and created a ruckus. "They vandalised the campus. But despite this, the authorities sent a message that everything was a rumour."

Police too termed the alleged rape incident a "rumour".

Police probe underway

According to police, a girl had died by suicide four to five days ago near the agriculture department on campus, but there was no complaint linking that death to the rape allegations now being circulated.

“The students claim that there was a woman who was raped. We don't have a complaint about the girl,” SSP Toora said. He said the identity of the woman and the purported perpetrator had not been established.

“Some students claimed a girl student died by suicide, while some claimed that the student was raped. This has led to unrest among students against the LPU administration. So far, we have found no substantiating evidence to corroborate the incident, and no complaint has been received by us,” the SSP said.

Some social media posts also accused a worker of being involved in the alleged incident. Police have not confirmed the claim.

The protest, which began near the girls' hostel, turned into vandalism, with students damaging university property and laying siege to the highway, SSP Toora said. The highway has now been reopened and traffic restored, he said.

LPU on the alleged gang-rape

LPU strongly denied the allegations, saying “anti-social elements” were spreading false information via social media and other channels to mislead students and vitiate the campus atmosphere.

“The university categorically clarifies that there is no truth in the rumours presently being circulated,” LPU Registrar Dr Monica Gulati said in a statement.

Gulati said the spread of such claims seemed to be a “deliberate and concerted attempt” to malign its reputation and urged students, parents and the public not to believe or forward the rumours.

The university asked students and others to rely only on information issued through its official channels.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
LPU witnesses protest, vandalism after student rape allegation surfaces on social media; Probe underway
LPU witnesses protest, vandalism after student rape allegation surfaces
'Stop using my name to...': Govinda's rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar SNAPS at Sunita Ahuja, alleges superstar's wife is 'trying to kill him for years'
Govinda's rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar SNAPS at Sunita Ahuja
Russia backs India's permanent UNSC seat, says 'no more seats for West'; Why it matters
Russia backs India's permanent UNSC seat, says 'no more seats for West'
Viral video: Raza Murad hits back at Akshay, Aamir, Sunny for skipping Mushtaq Khan's funeral, warns them 'yeh shaurat humesha nahi rehti'
Raza Murad hits back at Akshay, Aamir, Sunny for skipping Mushtaq Khan's funeral
Rain Alert: Delhi-NCR, UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, likely to see more shower, thunderstorm today, predicts IMD
Rain Alert: Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, UP likely to see more shower, thunderstorm
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement