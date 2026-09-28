LPU Row: CM Bhagwant Mann orders strict action, internet suspended near campus

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ordered strict action against culprits responsible for violent protests at LPU in Phagwara, as internet services were suspended and classes halted for 10 days.

Amid ongoing protests at Phagwara's Lovely Professional University, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann ordered strict action against the culprits. He directed Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav to visit the spot and assess the situation, news agency ANI reported, citing the Punjab CMO.

Punjab CM orders strict action

According to the Punjab Chief Minister's Office, Mann has taken a tough stance on the LPU matter and instructed the DGP to personally assess the situation at the university.“Lovely Professional University (LPU) matter | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has ordered strict action against the culprits. He has directed DGP Gaurav Yadav to go to the spot and assess the situation,” the Punjab CMO said.

Internet services have been suspended as a precautionary measure to maintain calm and prevent any further escalation. The authorities continue to monitor the situation, with further updates expected as developments unfold.

Taking note of the violent situation, LPU authorities have suspended classes for 10 days from 28th September and postponed Mid-Term Examinations, following a protest by students that turned violent. Students have begun to leave for home, wth one of them telling ANI that "Everything is peaceful inside the campus... Exams have been postponed, and the regular classes were suspended. If everything goes well, normalcy might return within 1-2 weeks..."

#WATCH | Phagwara, Punjab | Latest visuals from Lovely Professional University (LPU) where heavy Police deployment has been made and students are leaving for their homes. Regular classes have been suspended here for 10 days from 28th September; mid-term examinations have also… pic.twitter.com/zvYhcgLvrn — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026

Another student said, "According to the interaction we had with the administration, we were told that amid the ruckus last night, the main buildings of Computer Science on the campus were vandalised and set on fire, which is why we were granted a 10-day holiday. Boys entered the girls' hostel last night, and a lot of vandalism and scuffles broke out in the university park... We are feeling safe right now, but we are not sure if everything will be normal after 10 days, or if online classes will be held because the classes were vandalised to a great extent last night..."

#WATCH | Phagwara, Punjab | A student, Vishal Kumar, says, "Until yesterday morning, the situation was normal; students were protesting. But as night fell, a large number of people came from outside wearing masks and it turned violent. Vandalism occurred on the campus, they were… pic.twitter.com/7mMViXuaMF — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026

LPU campus violence: what happened

Massive student protests erupted on Sunday after rumours about the alleged rape of a university student inside the campus premises spread like wildfire. The protests later turned violent, prompting the deployment of a large police force. The situation at LPU remained peaceful on Monday morning. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Harinder Gill said there were no protests on the campus at present and that police had made large-scale deployments at all gates.

Police have said the investigation into the alleged incident is underway to ascertain the facts. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether a student was raped inside the university campus, while the identity of the accused is also yet to be established. An FIR has been registered against multiple unknown persons.

(With ANI inputs)