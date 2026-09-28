LPU protests over alleged rape case: What led to violence, police action and suspension of classes?

LPU has suspended regular classes for 10 days and postponed mid-term exams after violent protests over an alleged rape and suicide case. Here’s what police and the university said.

The Lovely Professional University campus in Punjab's Phagwara saw violent protests on Saturday over an alleged rape and suicide case, following which the university has postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice. LPU has suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28, 2026, and suggested that students return to their hometowns with their parents’/guardians’ consent, while those staying on campus have been advised to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary movement and stay away from unrest. The university has urged students to remain calm and follow official instructions.

Why LPU classes suspended, mid-term postponed?

Violent protests erupted at LPU after rumours spread that an outsider raped a female student on the university premises and she died by suicide. Protesters vandalised administrative buildings, damaged vehicles and property, set motorcycles and at least one vehicle on fire, and blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway. Police used a lathicharge to clear the blockade after students refused to disperse; stone-pelting followed, with injuries reported among police and students.

Three female students from LPU’s Room 504, whose video was released by the university to counter rape allegations, later alleged that the administration instructed them on what to say. They alleged the university edited parts of their statements before publishing the video without their consent. In the original video, the students denied any rape incident in their room and asked police and other students not to harass them. They later maintained that they had no involvement in the alleged incident and urged people to leave them alone.

What do the police say?

Police and the university have denied any confirmed rape or suicide linked to the alleged incident, with LPU calling the claims false and fabricated. According to police, the investigation to ascertain the facts of the incident is ongoing; police officials have not yet confirmed whether a student was raped within the university campus. The identity of the accused is not yet known. An FIR has been registered against multiple unknown people for now, as the investigation is ongoing.

ADGP Fayaz Farooqui said law and order had been restored and urged families not to worry, stating that all students were safe and cooperating with authorities. Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh said reports of disturbances inside hostels were rumours. He said all hostels had been checked, no issues were found, traffic had resumed, and the situation was normal.

(With inputs from ANI)