LPG to Aadhaar Card: 6 big changes to come into effect from September 1, check details

Several key changes including LPG price adjustments, and potential increases in dearness allowance are set to impact people's finances starting in September.

As August comes to an end, several significant changes are set to take place from September that could directly impact people's finances. These changes range from LPG cylinder prices to new credit card rules and potential announcements regarding dearness allowance for government employees. Let’s take a look at these upcoming changes in September and how they might affect your budget.

First Change: LPG Cylinder Prices

It is common for the government to adjust LPG prices on the first day of every month. These adjustments affect both commercial and domestic gas cylinders. Once again, there is anticipation of a price change for LPG cylinders in September. Last month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders increased by ₹8.50, while in July, the price had decreased by ₹30.

Second Change: ATF and CNG-PNG Rates

In addition to LPG prices, oil marketing companies also revise the prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and CNG-PNG. Therefore, price adjustments for these fuels are also expected on the first day of September.

Third Change: Rules on Fraudulent Calls

From September 1, there may be stricter regulations on fraudulent calls and messages. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed telecom companies to curb such activities. TRAI has issued strict guidelines for telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL to shift telemarketing calls and commercial messaging starting with the 140 mobile number series to a blockchain-based Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) platform by September 30. This move is expected to significantly reduce fraudulent calls starting September 1.

Fourth Change: Credit Card Rules

Starting September 1, HDFC Bank will introduce a cap on reward points earned through utility transactions. Customers will be able to earn a maximum of 2,000 points per month on these transactions. Additionally, HDFC Bank will not offer any reward points for educational payments made through third-party apps.

From September 2024, IDFC First Bank will lower the minimum payment due on credit cards and reduce the payment window from 18 to 15 days. Moreover, customers using RuPay credit cards on UPI and other platforms will receive the same reward points as those using credit cards from other payment service providers.

Fifth Change: Dearness Allowance

In September, there is speculation that the central government will announce an increase in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees. The government may raise DA by 3%, which would increase the current 50% DA to 53%.

Sixth Change: Free Aadhaar Card Updates

The last date to update Aadhaar cards for free is September 14. After this date, certain updates to Aadhaar cards will no longer be free, and a fee will be charged. Previously, the last date for free Aadhaar updates was June 14, 2024, but it was extended to September 14, 2024.

