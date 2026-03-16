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'LPG situation remains concerning, but no dry-up reported by distributors,' says govt amid ongoing crisis

The Government has reiterated its commitment to prioritising the interests of domestic consumers and ensuring uninterrupted LPG supply, particularly for households and priority sectors.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 04:44 PM IST

'LPG situation remains concerning, but no dry-up reported by distributors,' says govt amid ongoing crisis
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The Centre on Monday, March 16, acknowledged that the LPG situation in India remains concerning, but assured that there is no news of dry up by distributors. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing and Oil Refinery) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said, the crude is available in sufficient quantity, all refineries are operating at the highest capacity, and petrol pumps are operating normally.

"Crude is available in sufficient quantity. All refineries are operating at the highest capacity. Our petrol pumps are operating normally. No dry out has been reported anywhere," she said during an inter-ministerial press briefing.

Government prioritises domestic consumers

The Government has reiterated its commitment to prioritising the interests of domestic consumers and ensuring uninterrupted LPG supply, particularly for households and priority sectors. While the LPG situation is concerning, it is available to domestic users, and commercial sale has been partially restored. Meetings have been held with state governments to prevent hoarding and ensure smooth supply.

Measures to ease pressure on LPG supplies

To ease pressure on LPG supplies, the government has announced incentives to encourage the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG). Indian Oil will provide Rs 500 free gas to promote the shift to PNG, while BPCL and GAIL will also facilitate this transition.

LPG consumers are encouraged to opt for PNG connections, especially in major cities and urban areas, through email, letter, or the customer portal of city gas distribution companies. Alternate fuels like kerosene and coal have been activated for sectors such as hospitality and restaurants to reduce dependence on LPG.

Efforts to address commercial LPG shortage

The government is addressing the challenges faced by commercial consumers, particularly in major urban centres, due to the LPG shortage. Sujata Sharma urged commercial consumers to explore PNG connections as an alternative, stating that the government is making every effort to address their concerns.

The Centre has also invoked the Essential Commodities Act to regulate the production, supply, and distribution of natural gas, prioritising sectors like domestic PNG, CNG for transport, and LPG production

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