LPG Shortage due to Middle east crisis? India set to secure alternative LNG supplies, boosts domestic production by 10%

Amid the reports of liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) shortage due to West Asia crisis, India has secured LPG and LNG supplies through alternative routes. What are those alternative routes.

Amid the reports of liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) shortage due to West Asia crisis, India has secured LPG and LNG supplies through alternative routes. According to government officials, these LPG and LNG supplies from alternative locations are likely to reach the country soon. Notably, Indian refiners have also increased domestic production of LPG by 10 per cent since the government directed oil companies to maximise cooking gas output. Reliance Industries Ltd’s Jamnagar oil refining complex will maximise cooking gas LPG production.

"At a time when global energy markets are experiencing volatility, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential fuels for Indian households remains a national priority," the firm said in a statement.

At the same time, natural gas produced from the KG‑D6 Basin will be diverted to support supply to priority sectors, in line with national energy priorities and government guidelines. “Reliance Industries is taking proactive steps and in line with the Government guidelines, to maximise LPG production from our refining and petrochemicals complexes at Jamnagar — the world’s largest integrated refining hub. Our teams are working around the clock to optimise refinery operations and enhance LPG output so that supplies to the domestic market remain stable and reliable,” said the company.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India is securing its energy needs by diversifying import sources beyond West Asia amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region, assuring citizens that domestic gas supplies remain stable. Puri said India continues to receive energy imports through different sources and supply routes, ensuring stability in the country’s fuel availability despite the ongoing conflict in the region.

He added that the government has taken several steps to ensure that fuel supplies remain uninterrupted for households and key sectors. According to Puri, the government has ensured that domestic consumers continue to receive full supplies of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG).

Industries are also receiving around 70–80 per cent of their gas requirements despite the challenges created by the conflict. The minister emphasised that the government remains committed to ensuring an uninterrupted supply of affordable energy for households across the country.

(IANS inputs)