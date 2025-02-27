The rules coming into effect from March 1, 2025, could impact your daily life. Investors should understand the new FD regulations and plan accordingly. Meanwhile, potential changes in LPG, CNG, and PNG prices could affect household budgets.

The rules coming into effect from March 1, 2025, could impact your daily life. Investors should understand the new FD regulations and plan accordingly. Meanwhile, potential changes in LPG, CNG, and PNG prices could affect household budgets. Several important financial and economic changes are set to take effect, directly impacting the general public. Let’s take a detailed look at what’s changing.

Major Change in UPI Transactions

From March 1, 2025, UPI transactions will see a significant update. Under the new IRDAI rule, paying insurance premiums through UPI will become easier and more convenient. This change is expected to simplify digital payments for policyholders.

New Rules for Fixed Deposits

Several updates related to fixed deposits (FD) will come into effect in March. These changes could impact returns for FD investors, especially those with short-term deposits.

Banks have the flexibility to revise FD interest rates based on their liquidity and financial requirements.

The interest rates for FDs with a tenure of five years or less could see adjustments.

Tax deduction rules related to FD returns may also change, affecting overall earnings.

Updates in withdrawal rules might alter how customers can access their funds before maturity.

Changes in LPG Cylinder Prices

Oil companies revise LPG cylinder prices on the first day of every month. On March 1, 2025, new rates for both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders will be announced. Any increase in prices could impact household budgets.

CNG, PNG, and Aviation Fuel Price Revisions

The prices of natural gas, including CNG and PNG, are reviewed monthly. Additionally, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) rates are also adjusted at the start of each month. Any price fluctuation could either increase or decrease expenses for vehicle owners, households, and businesses.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh seals Rs 30.77 lakh crore in MoUs at GIS 2025, attracts global attention