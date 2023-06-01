LPG price reduced: Check latest commercial, domestic gas rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow

Great news for LPG consumers! The selling companies have announced a significant reduction in the price of LPG gas, specifically in the commercial sector. However, the price of LPG cylinders remains unchanged from last month. On May 1, 2023, the price of commercial gas cylinders saw a reduction of Rs 172.

In New Delhi, the price of commercial gas has been reduced by Rs 83.5, now standing at Rs 1773. Last month, it was priced at Rs 1856.50 per cylinder. Starting from June 1, Delhi residents can purchase replacement commercial gas cylinders for Rs 1773. In Kolkata, the same will be available for Rs 1875.50.

