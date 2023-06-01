Search icon
LPG price reduced: Check latest commercial, domestic gas rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow

LPG gas prices slashed, benefitting commercial and domestic consumers alike.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:47 AM IST

Great news for LPG consumers! The selling companies have announced a significant reduction in the price of LPG gas, specifically in the commercial sector. However, the price of LPG cylinders remains unchanged from last month. On May 1, 2023, the price of commercial gas cylinders saw a reduction of Rs 172.

In New Delhi, the price of commercial gas has been reduced by Rs 83.5, now standing at Rs 1773. Last month, it was priced at Rs 1856.50 per cylinder. Starting from June 1, Delhi residents can purchase replacement commercial gas cylinders for Rs 1773. In Kolkata, the same will be available for Rs 1875.50.

Read more: From price change for LPG, CNG and PNG to RBI's 100-day, 100-payment campaign: 4 changes that begin from today

