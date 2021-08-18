LPG price hiked by Rs 25, to cost Rs 859 in Delhi - Check full list of rates across cities

The price of domestic LPG cylinders increased by Rs 25, and now a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder will cost Rs 859.50 in the national capital of Delhi. The increased rates are effective from Tuesday, August 17.

The hike in price comes a month after the rate of one LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 25.50 in July. On June 1, the price of one LPG cylinder was Rs 809, and after the first hike on July 1, it increased to Rs 834.

The price of domestic LPG cylinders from January 1 to August 17 has increased by Rs 165 and currently, the rate of electric cooking is cheaper than LPG.

The rate of LPG has been increased in a similar proportion across the country.

The rate of LPG cylinder in Mumbai has increased to Rs 859.50, up from Rs 834.50, while in Kolkata, it is now Rs 886 per cylinder, hiked from Rs 861.

The rate of an LPG cylinder was Rs 850.50 till Tuesday, August 17, now, it has hiked by Rs 25, to Rs 875.50

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow the price is Rs 897.5 per cylinder while in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the rate has now increased by Rs 25, to Rs 866.50.