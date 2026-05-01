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LPG Price Hike: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin breaks silence on cylinder price hike calls it 'unacceptable'

Prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased by around Rs 993, taking the cost of a 19 kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 3,071.50 from Friday, raising input costs for businesses, while domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.

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Updated : May 01, 2026, 06:40 PM IST

LPG Price Hike: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin breaks silence on cylinder price hike calls it 'unacceptable'
Image source: ANI
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    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday criticised the recent increase in LPG prices as "unacceptable", alleging that the Union Government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed to pass on the benefits of falling global crude oil prices to consumers and is instead burdening the public after elections.

    He said the price revision of LPG cylinders immediately after the conclusion of elections was "unacceptable" and claimed that the benefits of reduced global crude oil prices had not been reflected in retail fuel prices earlier.

    In a post in X, Stalin wrote, "As predicted before the elections, the Union BJP Government has raised LPG price immediately after the elections concluded. When global crude oil prices fell, the benefits were not passed on to the people. Now, using the West Asia War crisis as an excuse to raise prices without regard for public welfare is unacceptable."

    Stalin further said that the ongoing West Asia conflict to justify price hikes is not in the interest of public welfare. Urging the Union Government of India to reconsider the decision and immediately reverse the LPG price increase, he stated, "Consider the people's suffering and find solutions! Act with the people's pain in mind... Recognise the impact this LPG price hike will unleash. Reverse it immediately. Protect livelihoods."

    Prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased by around Rs 993, taking the cost of a 19 kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 3,071.50 from Friday, raising input costs for businesses, while domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.

    There has been no change in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder, which continues to be used by around 33 crore households across the country.

    The revision applies only to commercial and bulk LPG categories, which together account for a relatively smaller share of overall LPG consumption in India. Domestic LPG, which is subsidised and widely used for cooking, has been kept out of the latest price revision.

    The hike comes against the backdrop of volatile global crude oil prices, which have remained elevated in recent weeks due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Brent crude had touched USD 126 per barrel on Thursday, before falling to USD 113 per barrel on Friday.

    Since India imports a significant portion of its LPG requirements, domestic pricing of commercial and non-subsidised cylinders is linked to international benchmarks and is revised on a monthly basis.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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