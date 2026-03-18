LPG gas ATM! You can fill cylinder in 3 minutes, using OTP, pay through UPI, details here

Amid the US-Israel-Iran war, LPG crisis has become a big issue in the country. To further prevent the crisis and discomfort arising due to LPG shortage, the government has introduced a major facility for residents of Gurugram. Consumers can receive lightweight cylinders in just few minutes.

As the US-Israel-Iran war seems nowhere to end soon, LPG crisis has been continuing with many instances of people hoarding the fuel and even an LPG black market flourishing amid war in the Middle East. To further prevent the crisis and discomfort arising due to LPG shortage, the government has introduced a major facility for residents of Gurugram.

This is North India’s first LPG gas ATM which has been launched in Gurugram which will end the need to wait for hours in case LPG gets finished in houses. With the launch of this LPG ATM, a filled cylinder will now be available within only 2 to 3 minutes. The smart vending machine has been installed at Central Park Flower Valley, Sector 22, Sohna, as a pilot project by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

How to use LPG ATM?

This LPG machine is fully automated and contactless. Customers need to follow these steps before using the machine.

Step 1: Customers can use this by logging in with their registered mobile number

Step 2: Then fill in the OTP received on their mobile number.

Step 3: They would then need to scan the QR code and make a digital payment using any UPI.

Step 4: After the process is complete, the filled cylinder is delivered from the machine, and the empty cylinder is stored inside.

New ATM cylinder: Modern design, features

These cylinders dispensed from this ATM are different from the traditional iron-made cylinders as the new ones are composite cylinders made of fibre, that are designed to be lightweight, hygienic, and rust-free as they are not made of iron. Usually traditional cylinders weigh approximately 31 kg, but on the other hand this new cylinder weighs approximately 15 kg, exactly half of tmaking it much easier to lift. It also has a transparent design which helps consumers to see the gas level.

The biggest feature of this machine is that it is available 24/7 which means consumers no longer have to wait for the gas agency's delivery. Consumers can go at the ATM facility at any time and get a new cylinder in just a few minutes. The machine is capable of holding 10 cylinders at a single time and has an automatic alert system that informs the gas agency when stock is low.

New technology brings revolution in the gas distribution system

This initiative is considered a major step in modernising the gas distribution system. BPCL aims to provide fast, safe, and convenient service to its customers through technology. If this pilot project is successful, LPG ATMs may soon be available in other cities across the country.