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LPG e-KYC Alert: LPG consumers must complete Aadhaar authentication or risk subsidy cut; check steps to follow

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has made it mandatory for all domestic LPG consumers to complete Biometric Aadhaar Authentication or e-KYC to continue receiving LPG services and subsidies. The move comes as the country faces a shortage of LPG due to the ongoing Middle-East conflict, which has disrupted global energy supplies and led to a surge in LPG prices. 

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 01:38 PM IST

LPG e-KYC Alert: LPG consumers must complete Aadhaar authentication or risk subsidy cut; check steps to follow
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The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has made it mandatory for all domestic LPG consumers to complete Biometric Aadhaar Authentication or e-KYC to continue receiving LPG services and subsidies. The move comes as the country faces a shortage of LPG due to the ongoing Middle-East conflict, which has disrupted global energy supplies and led to a surge in LPG prices. 

This verification process can be easily done from home using a smartphone through the official mobile apps of oil marketing companies, along with the Aadhaar FaceRD app.

 

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