India

INDIA

'LPG Cylinders, FD Interest Rates And ....': Check out THESE 5 key rule changes that may directly affect your pocket starting September 1

Rule Change: It's almost time for September. As with previous months, this one will also see a number of significant changes. The pocket of the ordinary person will be immediately impacted by new rules that go into force on September 1, 2025.

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 01:12 PM IST

'LPG Cylinders, FD Interest Rates And ....': Check out THESE 5 key rule changes that may directly affect your pocket starting September 1
Rule change: Taking effect on September 1, these five significant rules will have a direct impact on your finances.
Rule Change: There are going to be a lot of changes starting in September that will directly affect the finances of ordinary man. Their impact will be felt in areas such as banking, investments, and household budgets. Thus, it would be preferable if you were aware of these new regulations beforehand and made your plans appropriately. So be informed, which changes will take effect on and from September 1, 2025.

SBI Auto-Debit Penalty If Failed 

Users of State Bank of India (SBI) cards will be required to adhere to the new regulations as of September 1. In the event that auto-debit fails, a 2% penalty will now be applied. In addition, fuel purchases and international transactions will incur additional fees. Additionally, the value of reward points earned through online purchases may decline. This means that every expense must now be planned carefully to avoid adding to the financial burden.

FD Interest Rates

The interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) will be reviewed by numerous banks in September. Interest rates offered by the majority of banks currently range from 6.5% to 7.5%. However, there is market talk that interest rates might drop in the future. In such a case, those planning to obtain FD may find it useful to make a rapid decision.

Charges: Taking Money Out Of An ATM 

Customers who withdraw more cash than the allowed amount will be subject to additional charges, as many banks are enacting new regulations regarding ATM transactions starting in September. Since the banking industry is now concentrating on encouraging digital transactions, it is recommended that customers only withdraw money from ATMs when absolutely necessary.

New LPG Cylinder Prices

This time around, consumers are paying close attention to LPG prices because, as is the case each month, on September 1st, oil companies will release new LPG cylinder prices. The kitchen budget may be severely impacted if these prices increase, but there may be some respite if they decrease. The prices are set by the company and are based on global crude oil prices.

Silver: Hallmark Mandatory

Previously, hallmarking was only necessary for gold, but on September 1, the government intends to extend this rule to silver as well. This implies that you can now buy silver jewelry and other items that meet the necessary standards and purity. Customers will be shielded from scams by this. However, analysts believe that this rule could affect the price of silver. If you are thinking about purchasing silver, it will be crucial to keep an eye on the updated pricing.

September is just around the corner. Like every month, there will be several important changes this month as well. New regulations will take effect on Septembwr 1, directly affecting the common man's pocket.

