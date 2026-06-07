LPG Cylinder Price Increase Explained: India still among cheapest globally, says government

The Centre defended the Rs 29 LPG price hike, citing a 46% rise in global gas prices due to West Asia tensions and Strait of Hormuz disruptions.

Hours after increasing domestic LPG prices by Rs 29 per cylinder, the Centre defended the decision, stating that Indian households are still shielded from the full impact of rising global energy costs triggered by tensions in West Asia.

Officials said the cost of supplying a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder has now climbed above Rs 1,600, while consumers in Delhi will pay Rs 942 after the latest revision. Beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will continue to pay an effective Rs 642 per refill due to targeted subsidies.

The government maintained that Indian cooking gas prices remain significantly lower than those in neighbouring countries and developed economies.

Global Market Pressure Drives Cost Increase

According to the Centre, the price hike is primarily linked to a sharp rise in international LPG benchmarks following disruptions in shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

India imports nearly 60% of its LPG requirement, making domestic prices sensitive to global movements, particularly the Saudi Contract Price. The benchmark reportedly rose from around USD 542 per tonne in February to nearly $790 per tonne in June, marking a 46% increase.

Officials said this surge has pushed the actual cost of supplying a domestic cylinder well beyond retail prices.

Consumers Still Protected, Says Government

Despite the increase, the Centre argued that consumers are not bearing the full burden of global price volatility. It is estimated that under-recovery per cylinder remains close to Rs 700, with the government and public sector oil companies absorbing the difference.

While Ujjwala beneficiaries receive a direct subsidy of Rs 300 per cylinder for up to four refills annually, all consumers benefit from regulated pricing that keeps retail rates below international levels.

The government also highlighted price comparisons, noting that LPG in India remains cheaper than in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and significantly lower than in countries such as the United States, Australia, and Canada.

Supply Stability and Import Diversification

Officials said India managed to avoid fuel shortages despite disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through increased domestic production and diversified imports from countries including the United States, Canada, and Algeria.

LPG output was reportedly raised by over 60 percent, while supply was prioritised for households, hospitals, and essential services.

Oil Companies Bear Heavy Financial Burden

The Centre also pointed out that public sector oil marketing companies have absorbed around ₹60,000 crore in under-recoveries linked to domestic LPG pricing. The Cabinet has already approved Rs 30,000 crore in compensation to ease the financial strain.

Officials concluded that India continues to maintain one of the lowest cooking gas prices globally, despite severe volatility in international energy markets.