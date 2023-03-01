LPG cylinder price hike: Smriti Irani’s 2011 tweet goes viral, Congress says ‘kya sadak par utrenge’

Union Minister Smriti Irani (File photo)

The central government came under fire from the opposition parties on Wednesday after the price of commercial Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders were raised by Rs 350 and the price of domestic LPG cylinders was raised by Rs 50, in another bout of inflation.

After the LPG cylinder price hike by the Centre, an old tweet of BJP leader and cabinet minister Smriti Irani surfaced where she had mocked the Congress-led central government for the steep rise in the prices of the domestic and commercial gas cylinders.

Union Minister Smriti Irani’s tweet from 2011 has now resurfaced on social media once again, where she slammed the Congress party for raising the prices of the LPG cylinder by Rs 50, saying that the inflation in the prices is shameful.

50 rupee hike in LPG!!!!! N they call themselves Aam Aadmi ki Sarkar. What a shame! — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 24, 2011

Smriti Irani’s old tweet on the rise of LPG cylinder prices reads, “50 rupee hike in LPG!!!!! N they call themselves Aam Aadmi ki Sarkar. What a shame!” At the time, the price of the LPG cylinder was less than Rs 400, according to the Congress party.

The INC was quick to slam Centre and Smriti Irani over the hike of gas cylinder prices, tweeting an old photo of the union minister where she was protesting against the inflation under Congress’s reign.

Tweeting an image of Smriti Irani, the Congress party wrote in Hindi, “When the price of an LPG cylinder was less than 400 rupees, Smriti Irani sat on the road with the cylinder. Today the price of a cylinder has crossed ₹1,100, will she do that today?”

जब LPG सिलेंडर का दाम 400 रुपए से कम था तब स्मृति ईरानी सिलेंडर लेकर सड़क पर बैठ गई थीं।



आज सिलेंडर का दाम 1,100 रुपए से ज्यादा हो गया, क्या आज भी सड़क पर उतरेंगी? pic.twitter.com/wO3cKjuVmE — Congress (@INCIndia) March 1, 2023

Inflation in India took a major hit when the Centre announced that the prices of LPG gas cylinders – both commercial and domestic – will be raised significantly on March 1. The domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs. 1103, while the cost of the commercial cylinder is now Rs 2119.50.

The price of LPG cylinders has been increased in all four metro cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

