US-Israel-Iran War: Google, Microsoft, IBM, Apple, Tesla, Boeing to come under Iran's attack? Details here
LPG Cylinder price hike amid US-Iran war: 19 kg commercial cylinder now at Rs 2078.50 in Delhi, Check state-wise revised price
Census 2027 Phase I begins today: Know self-enumeration process, state-wise dates
US-Israel-Iran War: Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Russian envoy weighs in on Supreme Leader’s whereabouts
Dhurandhar The Revenge is based on stolen script? Santosh Kumar RS claims makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer copied his 2023 script, warns legal action
Will US-Iran end in 2 to 3 weeks? How Trump's negotiation with Tehran is progressing?
Gold, silver prices today, April 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
PBKS vs GT: On-field controversy erupts as Umpires stop Rahul Tewatia for not following IPL guidelines; Watch
PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer fumes as Arshdeep Singh bowls costly 11-ball over, social media reacts
Who is Shelly Kittleson? US journalist who extensively covered ISIS, kidnapped in Iraq, her abduction video goes viral; One suspect arrested
INDIA
While the price hike for 19-kg commercial cylinders ranges from Rs 195 to Rs 218, the domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, with a 14.2 kg cylinder costing Rs 913 in Delhi. Check state-wise LPG cylinder prices here.
Amid the war in West Asia, a steep rise in commercial LPG cylinder prices has been announced by the state-owned oil companies on Wednesday, affecting consumers buying both 19-kg commercial cylinders and 5-kg mini cylinders. Prices for 5-kg mini cylinders have been increased to Rs 51, while the price hike for 19-kg commercial cylinders ranges from Rs 195 to Rs 218. However, the domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, with a 14.2 kg cylinder costing Rs 913 in Delhi. The hike is due to rising global oil prices amid the West Asia conflict.
- Delhi: Rs 2,078.50
- Kolkata: Rs 2,208
- Mumbai: Rs 2,031
- Chennai: Rs 2,246.50
- Hyderabad: Rs 2,301
- Jaipur: Rs 2,108.50
- Lucknow: Rs 2,202.50
- Patna: Rs 2,329
- Thiruvananthapuram: Rs 2,107.50
- Delhi: Rs 913 (14.2 kg)
- Kolkata: Rs 939 (14.2 kg)
- Mumbai: Rs 912.50 (14.2 kg)
- Chennai: Rs 928.50 (14.2 kg)