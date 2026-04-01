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LPG Cylinder price hike amid US-Iran war: 19 kg commercial cylinder now at Rs 2078.50 in Delhi, Check state-wise revised price

While the price hike for 19-kg commercial cylinders ranges from Rs 195 to Rs 218, the domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, with a 14.2 kg cylinder costing Rs 913 in Delhi. Check state-wise LPG cylinder prices here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 01, 2026, 08:32 AM IST

LPG Cylinder price hike amid US-Iran war: 19 kg commercial cylinder now at Rs 2078.50 in Delhi, Check state-wise revised price
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Amid the war in West Asia, a steep rise in commercial LPG cylinder prices has been announced by the state-owned oil companies on Wednesday, affecting consumers buying both 19-kg commercial cylinders and 5-kg mini cylinders. Prices for 5-kg mini cylinders have been increased to Rs 51, while the price hike for 19-kg commercial cylinders ranges from Rs 195 to Rs 218. However, the domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, with a 14.2 kg cylinder costing Rs 913 in Delhi. The hike is due to rising global oil prices amid the West Asia conflict. 

Check the state-wise 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder new price here

- Delhi: Rs 2,078.50
- Kolkata: Rs 2,208
- Mumbai: Rs 2,031
- Chennai: Rs 2,246.50
- Hyderabad: Rs 2,301
- Jaipur: Rs 2,108.50
- Lucknow: Rs 2,202.50
- Patna: Rs 2,329
- Thiruvananthapuram: Rs 2,107.50

Check the state-wise domestic LPG cylinder price here

- Delhi: Rs 913 (14.2 kg)
- Kolkata: Rs 939 (14.2 kg)
- Mumbai: Rs 912.50 (14.2 kg)
- Chennai: Rs 928.50 (14.2 kg)


 

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