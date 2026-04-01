LPG Cylinder price hike amid US-Iran war: 19 kg commercial cylinder now at Rs 2078.50 in Delhi, Check state-wise revised price

While the price hike for 19-kg commercial cylinders ranges from Rs 195 to Rs 218, the domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, with a 14.2 kg cylinder costing Rs 913 in Delhi. Check state-wise LPG cylinder prices here.

Amid the war in West Asia, a steep rise in commercial LPG cylinder prices has been announced by the state-owned oil companies on Wednesday, affecting consumers buying both 19-kg commercial cylinders and 5-kg mini cylinders. Prices for 5-kg mini cylinders have been increased to Rs 51, while the price hike for 19-kg commercial cylinders ranges from Rs 195 to Rs 218. However, the domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, with a 14.2 kg cylinder costing Rs 913 in Delhi. The hike is due to rising global oil prices amid the West Asia conflict.

Check the state-wise 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder new price here

- Delhi: Rs 2,078.50

- Kolkata: Rs 2,208

- Mumbai: Rs 2,031

- Chennai: Rs 2,246.50

- Hyderabad: Rs 2,301

- Jaipur: Rs 2,108.50

- Lucknow: Rs 2,202.50

- Patna: Rs 2,329

- Thiruvananthapuram: Rs 2,107.50

Check the state-wise domestic LPG cylinder price here

- Delhi: Rs 913 (14.2 kg)

- Kolkata: Rs 939 (14.2 kg)

- Mumbai: Rs 912.50 (14.2 kg)

- Chennai: Rs 928.50 (14.2 kg)





