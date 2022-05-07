LPG cylinder gets costlier by Rs 50, check new rates

File photo

The rates of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders have become costlier by Rs 50 as per the latest revision, in Delhi domestic LPG cylinders will retail at Rs 999.50.

Earlier this month, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50. Earlier on April 1, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder. With this, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas will now cost Rs 2,253. The commercial LPG price was previously increased by Rs 105 on March 1.

Let us tell you that between October 2021 to March 1, 2022, the price of commercial cylinder increased by Rs 275, while between March 1, 2021 and March 21, 2022, the price of domestic LPG cylinder has increased by only Rs 81.

The price increase in petrol and petroleum products is due to an increase in global energy prices as a result of the Russia-Ukraine situation. In the midst of costly crude oil in the global market, government oil companies issued new rates for petrol and diesel recently. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros and major cities of the country including Delhi and Mumbai.