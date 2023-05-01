Search icon
LPG cylinder gets cheaper by Rs 171.50: Check latest gas cylinder prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

LPG cylinder gets cheaper by Rs 171.50: Check latest gas cylinder prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata
Representational Image

The cost of commercial LPG gas cylinders has been updated by oil marketing businesses. A reduction of Rs 171.50 has been made to the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders as of today.

According to sources cited by ANI, the retail price in Delhi for a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1856.50 from today. 

Mumbai charges Rs. 1,808.50 for a 19-kilogram commercial cylinder, while Kolkata charges Rs. 1,960.50 for the same. With effect from today, a 19-kilogramme LPG cylinder costs Rs 2,021.50 in Chennai.

According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), a 19 kilogramme LPG cylinder previously cost Rs 2,028 in Delhi, Rs 2,132 in Kolkata, Rs 1,980 in Mumbai, and Rs 2,192.50 in Chennai. 

