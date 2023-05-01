LPG cylinder gets cheaper by Rs 171.50: Check latest gas cylinder prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

Representational Image

The cost of commercial LPG gas cylinders has been updated by oil marketing businesses. A reduction of Rs 171.50 has been made to the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders as of today.

According to sources cited by ANI, the retail price in Delhi for a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1856.50 from today.

Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 171.50 with effect from today. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1856.50 from today: Source pic.twitter.com/fFtlLsaygh May 1, 2023

Mumbai charges Rs. 1,808.50 for a 19-kilogram commercial cylinder, while Kolkata charges Rs. 1,960.50 for the same. With effect from today, a 19-kilogramme LPG cylinder costs Rs 2,021.50 in Chennai.

According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), a 19 kilogramme LPG cylinder previously cost Rs 2,028 in Delhi, Rs 2,132 in Kolkata, Rs 1,980 in Mumbai, and Rs 2,192.50 in Chennai.