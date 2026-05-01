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LPG cylinder costs increased, know how much you will have to pay; check city-wise prices here

For the third time in a row, the government has revised the Commercial LPG cylinder prices, increasing them by nearly Rs 1000 on Friday. A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, commonly used by hotels and restaurants, has become expensive by a record Rs 993. In Delhi, the price now stands at Rs 3071.50, up from Rs 2078.50 earlier.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 01, 2026, 01:41 PM IST

LPG cylinder costs increased, know how much you will have to pay; check city-wise prices here
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For the third time in a row, the government has revised the Commercial LPG cylinder prices, increasing them by nearly Rs 1000 on Friday. A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, commonly used by hotels and restaurants, has become expensive by a record Rs 993. In Delhi, the price now stands at Rs 3071.50, up from Rs 2078.50 earlier.

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