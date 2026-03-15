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LPG Crisis: No LPG for PNG customers? Govt restricts refilling, resumes commercial supply

The government has directed households with both PNG and LPG connections to surrender their LPG subscription to streamline fuel distribution.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 15, 2026, 08:11 AM IST

LPG Crisis: No LPG for PNG customers? Govt restricts refilling, resumes commercial supply
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The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued a new directive requiring households that have both Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) connections to surrender their LPG subscriptions. According to a notification released on Saturday, such households must stop receiving LPG cylinder refills from public sector oil companies or their distributors and immediately give up their existing LPG connection.

The order was issued as part of an amendment to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order. Under the revised rules, households that already have a PNG connection will no longer be permitted to maintain or obtain a domestic LPG connection. The government has also barred PNG consumers from applying for a new LPG connection in the future.

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Officials say the measure is intended to streamline the supply of domestic cooking fuel and ensure more efficient distribution at a time when global energy markets are facing significant uncertainty.

Middle East Crisis Adds Pressure on Energy Supplies

The government’s move comes against the backdrop of disruptions in global fuel supply linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel have created uncertainty in international energy markets, affecting the availability and movement of oil and gas.

These developments have raised concerns for India, which relies heavily on imports to meet its energy needs. Any disruption to shipping routes or production in the Gulf region can significantly affect domestic fuel availability and prices.

Strait of Hormuz Remains a Strategic Chokepoint

Just hours before the government’s notification, Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, confirmed that several Indian vessels had been permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. While he did not specify the number of ships involved, the ambassador highlighted the longstanding ties and mutual interests between India and Iran.

Fathali acknowledged that communication challenges initially arose due to the conflict but said both countries were now cooperating to address logistical concerns.

On Friday, two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, were allowed to transit through the strategically crucial waterway. The Strait of Hormuz has remained largely restricted since early March due to the ongoing hostilities between Iran and the US–Israel alliance.

The narrow maritime corridor handles nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil shipments, making it one of the most important energy routes globally. For India, the disruption is particularly significant: the country imports around 60 percent of its LPG requirements, with nearly 85–90 percent coming from Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that rely on the Strait of Hormuz for exports.

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