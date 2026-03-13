LPG crisis: Kerosene back as cooking fuel? Govt allocates 40000 kl to states amid energy crunch

Who are Arun and Bhaskar Savani? Indian-origin brothers face 420 years in jail, convicted in USD 30 million fraud case in US
INDIA
As the nation faces the LPG shortage triggered by the West Asia crisis, the government has allocated an additional 40,000 kilolitres of kerosene on top of the regular 1 lakh kl quota, for household cooking fuel.
Back in 2012, India launched a campaign to replace kerosene with LPG as cooking fuel, with the Ujjwala scheme aimed at doing away with coal and firewood for domestic use. Now, as the nation faces the LPG shortage triggered by the West Asia crisis, the government has allocated an additional 40,000 kilolitres of kerosene on top of the regular 1 lakh kl quota, for household cooking fuel. The government has also asked environmental bodies to allow commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants to use biomass, RDF pellets(A low-emission alternative to coal, made from processed waste and agricultural residues), and coal as alternative fuels for a month to mitigate the crisis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused certain groups of deliberately spreading panic about cooking gas availability. Speaking at the NXT Summit in New Delhi, Modi expressed confidence that India would overcome the current LPG concerns. "Just like COVID time, we'll overcome this crisis too. Our resolve is clear - citizens should not face any problems due to wars in different parts of the world.” He further urged the state governments to enhance monitoring to stop black-marketers and hoarders, while noting that the conflict in West Asia had affected countries across the world and triggered an energy crisis. The government was in constant touch with global leaders and making efforts to address disruptions in the supply chain, he added.
On Friday, Congress workers staged demonstrations outside the Indian National Congress headquarters in Delhi over the alleged shortage of LPG cylinders. The Congress workers demanded the resignation of Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, while accusing the Centre of failing to ensure an adequate supply of cooking gas and misleading the public about the situation. Party workers set up a makeshift chulha (traditional stove) and prepared tea as a symbolic demonstration, raising slogans against the government.