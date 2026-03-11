LPG Crisis: Induction cooktops are going 'out of stock' in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru; what other alternatives you can use?

LPG shortage has led to the increase in the demands of Induction cooktops. They are quickly going out of stock across several metro cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Then, what other options remains?

Entire world is facing a major challenge of LPG shortgae, including India due to ongoing conflict in the middle east and the closure of the strait of Hormuz by Iran. However, this has led to the increase in the demands of Induction cooktops. They are quickly going out of stock across several metro cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru as consumers rush to secure alternative cooking options amid fears of a possible LPG supply disruption linked to the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. Multiple models of induction stoves were either unavailable or listed as “sold out” in major cities on quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart.

Why is this happening? LPG shaortage have pushed restaurants in cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai to face disruptions in operations, if cooking gas supplies fail to stabilise soon. People are resorting to panic buying of not only the LPG cylinders, but also the induction stoves, cookers, and related products, amid the LPG crisis in India due to the ongoing US-Iran war and the consequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz,

What other options remains?

While LPG shortage have affected the usage of LPG cylinders, gas stoves and now induction cooktops are also going out of stock, what other alternatives remains? Infrared (radiant) and conventional electric cooktops are the most common electric alternatives, which use electricity but are different from induction in how they generate and transfer heat.