FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'

Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Archit Garg.

Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats, Legal Luminaries, Judges, Members of Parliament and several others attend

Gold Investing Options: Tracking Gold Prices and Choosing the Right Vehicle

Top 5 Common HDD Error Codes: What They Mean and Why They Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Akshar Yoga Kendraa opens PURANTHA a Global Centre of high level of Yogic Sciences in Bengaluru

ABHA vs Ayushman Card: What’s the Difference?

LPG Crisis: Induction cooktops are going 'out of stock' in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru; what other alternatives you can use?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais

HomeIndia

INDIA

LPG Crisis: Induction cooktops are going 'out of stock' in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru; what other alternatives you can use?

LPG shortage has led to the increase in the demands of Induction cooktops. They are quickly going out of stock across several metro cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Then, what other options remains?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 03:35 PM IST

LPG Crisis: Induction cooktops are going 'out of stock' in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru; what other alternatives you can use?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Entire world is facing a major challenge of LPG shortgae, including India due to ongoing conflict in the middle east and the closure of the strait of Hormuz by Iran. However, this has led to the increase in the demands of Induction cooktops. They are quickly going out of stock across several metro cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru as consumers rush to secure alternative cooking options amid fears of a possible LPG supply disruption linked to the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. Multiple models of induction stoves were either unavailable or listed as “sold out” in major cities on quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart. 

Why is this happening? LPG shaortage have pushed restaurants in cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai to face disruptions in operations, if cooking gas supplies fail to stabilise soon. People are resorting to panic buying of not only the LPG cylinders, but also the induction stoves, cookers, and related products, amid the LPG crisis in India due to the ongoing US-Iran war and the consequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, 

What other options remains?

While LPG shortage have affected the usage of LPG cylinders, gas stoves and now induction cooktops are also going out of stock, what other alternatives remains? Infrared (radiant) and conventional electric cooktops are the most common electric alternatives, which use electricity but are different from induction in how they generate and transfer heat. 

  • Infrared (Radiant) Cooktops: These use halogen lamps or metal coils under a ceramic-glass surface to radiate heat.
  • Conventional Electric (Coil) Cooktops: These feature exposed metal heating elements.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions
    'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward
    Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'
    Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu'
    Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'
    Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority
    Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Archit Garg.
    Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Arc
    Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats, Legal Luminaries, Judges, Members of Parliament and several others attend
    Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats,
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
    Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
    Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
    Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
    Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
    Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
    Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14
    Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for
    Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
    Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement