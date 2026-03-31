LPG crisis in India: Hyderabad LPG black market racket uncovered; 10 arrested, 414 cylinders seized

Hyderabad police arrested 10 people in Banjara Hills for illegally storing and selling LPG cylinders at inflated prices.

In a significant enforcement action, the Commissioner’s Task Force from the Jubilee Hills Zone, in coordination with Banjara Hills Police, arrested ten individuals for allegedly engaging in the illegal storage and sale of LPG cylinders at inflated prices. The arrests were made following a targeted raid conducted on Sunday in the Banjara Hills area.

Raid Conducted on Tip-Off

Acting on specific intelligence, police teams raided a site near a graveyard at Nagarjuna X Road. Authorities found the accused allegedly involved in unauthorised stocking of LPG cylinders in an open space. Officials said the group was caught in the act of distributing cylinders at prices higher than the regulated rates.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of officials from the Jubilee Hills Task Force, ensuring a coordinated and swift response.

Large Quantity of Cylinders Seized

During the raid, law enforcement officials confiscated 414 LPG cylinders of varying sizes, including both domestic and commercial units. In addition to the cylinders, several vehicles used in the transportation and distribution network were seized.

These included light commercial vehicles such as Tata Ace and Tata Intra, a Bolero, DCM vans, and multiple auto-rickshaws. The total value of the seized goods and vehicles is estimated to be approximately ₹21.88 lakh, highlighting the scale of the illegal operation.

Key Accused Identified

Police identified the main culprit as Mohd. Aamir, who was reportedly running an establishment under the name “Metro Gas Agency.” Investigations revealed that the agency was not operating in accordance with safety and regulatory guidelines.

Instead of maintaining proper storage facilities, cylinders were allegedly kept in open areas, posing potential safety risks. Authorities also stated that the accused had been diverting LPG supplies to the black market to make незакон profits.

Network Exploited High Demand

According to investigators, the group capitalised on increased demand for LPG by rerouting supplies through a network involving delivery workers, drivers, and labourers. These cylinders were then sold illegally at higher prices to consumers.

Officials emphasised that such practices not only violate legal norms but also disrupt the supply chain of essential commodities.

Strict Action Promised

Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force), stated that stringent measures would be taken against those involved in black marketing and illegal trade of essential goods. Authorities reiterated their commitment to cracking down on such activities to ensure fair distribution and public safety.