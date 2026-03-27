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LPG Crisis in India: Govt raises commercial cylinder allocation to 70% of pre-crisis levels amid US-Iran conflict

India has raised commercial LPG allocation to 70% of pre-crisis levels to support industries amid global energy disruptions.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 12:52 PM IST

LPG Crisis in India: Govt raises commercial cylinder allocation to 70% of pre-crisis levels amid US-Iran conflict
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The Government of India has increased the allocation of non-domestic LPG to support industries grappling with global energy disruptions. In a communication to states and Union Territories, Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal announced that commercial LPG allocation will now be raised to 70% of pre-crisis levels. This includes an additional 20% supply over the previously approved 50%, aimed at easing pressure on industrial operations.

Earlier, states had received 40% of their pre-crisis LPG quota, along with an extra 10% tied to reforms such as promoting piped natural gas (PNG). Authorities are now encouraging states that have not yet utilised the reform-based quota to do so promptly.

Priority for Key Sectors

The additional LPG allocation will primarily benefit labour-intensive industries, including steel, automobiles, textiles, dyes, chemicals, and plastics. Special emphasis will be placed on process-based industries that rely on LPG for specialised heating applications where alternatives like natural gas are not viable.

To access the increased supply, businesses must meet certain conditions, such as registration with oil marketing companies and applying for PNG connections where feasible. However, exemptions will be granted in cases where LPG use cannot be substituted.

Relief Measures Amid Global Uncertainty

The move comes at a time when global energy markets are facing instability due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. Disruptions linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments, have heightened concerns about fuel availability and pricing.

To cushion consumers from rising fuel costs, the government has also reduced excise duties on petrol and diesel. Petrol now carries a duty of Rs 3 per litre, while diesel has been brought down to zero under the revised structure. Additionally, a windfall tax of Rs 21.5 per litre has been imposed on diesel exports.

Balancing Industry Needs and Consumer Relief

These combined measures reflect the government’s effort to balance industrial demand with consumer protection during a volatile period. With a significant portion of global oil supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, any disruption has direct implications for countries like India, which rely heavily on imports.

By increasing LPG availability and adjusting fuel taxes, authorities aim to stabilise supply chains, support economic activity, and minimise the impact of global uncertainties on domestic markets.

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