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LPG crisis hits Mid Day Meal scheme for Rs 11 crore school students, firewood, briquettes bring used

The financial pressure is further exacerbated by delayed reimbursements, forcing her to borrow money at interest to meet expenses.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 09:10 AM IST

LPG crisis hits Mid Day Meal scheme for Rs 11 crore school students, firewood, briquettes bring used
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The PM POSHAN mid-day meal scheme, which serves approximately 11 crore children across 10.35 lakh schools, is facing significant implementation challenges due to the LPG shortage in India. The scheme, aimed at providing nutritious meals to children from socially disadvantaged and low-income backgrounds, is now reverting to alternative fuels, with some schools shifting back to firewood.

This shift has disproportionately affected the women who run these school kitchens, with over 90% of the 24 lakh cook-cum-helpers (CCHs) under the scheme being women.

The physical toll of cooking with firewood

Bharathi, a CCH in a government school in Bihar, recalls the physical strain of cooking with firewood, which she had done for years before switching to LPG. The recent shift back to firewood has brought back the same difficulties, including watery eyes and chest discomfort.

"With summer temperatures rising, the conditions in the kitchen have become even more taxing," she said. Despite these challenges, Bharathi continues to prepare meals for nearly 500 children, along with three other CCHs.

The financial burden 

Lakshmi, a CCH from Telangana, has been relying on firewood for nearly 17 years due to the unaffordability of LPG. She spends around Rs 3,000 a month on sourcing firewood, which has taken a toll on her health, causing breathing difficulties and back pain. The financial pressure is further exacerbated by delayed reimbursements, forcing her to borrow money at interest to meet expenses.

Health risks and concerns

The use of traditional fuels like firewood poses significant health risks to the women running these kitchens. Dr. Sylvia Karpagam notes that cooking with firewood can aggravate existing respiratory conditions and increase the risk of ailments like bronchitis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Sujatha Surepally, Professor of Sociology at Satavahana University, highlights the disproportionate burden on women, who already shoulder most cooking responsibilities in both homes and school kitchens.

As the LPG shortage continues, CCHs in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are anxious about their next move, with some considering reverting to firewood. The summer holidays offer a glimmer of hope, but the uncertainty surrounding LPG supplies remains a pressing concern.

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