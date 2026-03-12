FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BCCI clears MS Dhoni of conflict of interest allegations ahead of IPL 2026; 'commercial dispute' triggered complaint against CSK legend

Explosion in Dubai, blast in Jerusalem: How Middle East caught in crossfire between US-Iran war

India pocket Rs 24 crore for T20 World Cup win; Pakistan walk away with Rs 4.8 crore after Super 8 exit - Full ICC prize money breakdown

LPG Crisis Deepens: Zomato, Swiggy deliveries take major hit amid Iran-Israel conflict

Rashmika Mandanna condemns her private conversation leak: 'How far can people go?'

US-Israel-Iran war: Is Iranian regime set to collapse soon? American intel report says this

Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Ram Gopal Varma to attend opening night

No shortage of diesel, petrol or kerosene, claims Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri amid deepening energy crisis

BCCI told Sachin Tendulkar they were looking for his replacement; what happened next surprised many

How 2 Indian ships cross Strait of Hormuz amid Iranian threat? 3 others attacked

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Explosion in Dubai, blast in Jerusalem: How Middle East caught in crossfire between US-Iran war

Explosion in Dubai, blast in Jerusalem: How Middle East caught in crossfire betw

India pocket Rs 24 crore for T20 World Cup win; Pakistan walk away with Rs 4.8 crore after Super 8 exit - Full ICC prize money breakdown

India pocket Rs 24 crore for T20 WC win; Pakistan walk away with Rs 4.8 crore

Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Ram Gopal Varma to attend opening night

Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Ram Gopal Varma

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?

HomeIndia

INDIA

LPG Crisis Deepens: Zomato, Swiggy deliveries take major hit amid Iran-Israel conflict

The ongoing war in the Middle East has triggered a severe cooking gas shortage in India, crippling kitchens and restaurants across the country. Delivery workers associated with Swiggy and Zomato are bearing the brunt of the crisis, with daily orders plummeting from around 30 to just five, severely affecting their livelihoods.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 06:03 PM IST

LPG Crisis Deepens: Zomato, Swiggy deliveries take major hit amid Iran-Israel conflict
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The ongoing war in the Middle East has triggered a severe cooking gas shortage in India, crippling kitchens and restaurants across the country. Delivery workers associated with Swiggy and Zomato are bearing the brunt of the crisis, with daily orders plummeting from around 30 to just five, severely affecting their livelihoods.

Gig workers struggle to make ends meet

"Our members are starving," said the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) in a statement, warning that the present crisis is turning into a disaster. The union explained that commercial cylinder shortages have forced restaurants, dhabas, cloud kitchens, catering services, and street vendors to shut down or scale back, wiping out 50-60% of food delivery orders on platforms like Zomato and Swiggy.

"Hundreds have approached us: families skipping meals, kids going hungry. A gig worker from Delhi, a father of two, laments, 'From 30 deliveries a day to 5-10, platforms now threaten to deactivate my ID'. Ride-hailing drivers lose restaurant runs, cloud kitchen workers face pink slips," the union added.

Impact on food delivery sector widespread

The impact of the LPG shortage is being felt across the country, particularly in urban centers, where several restaurants and cloud kitchens have either shut down or scaled back their menus. The shortage has also affected rural areas, with gas agencies either halting deliveries or imposing mandatory intervals between bookings. The government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act for cooking gas, allowing authorities to regulate its production, supply, and distribution.

Union demands relief for affected workers

The GIPSWU has written to the Union Labour Minister, outlining a series of demands, including ensuring 24/7 commercial LPG supply to food businesses, immediate relief of Rs 10,000 per affected worker from platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, a three-month moratorium on ID deactivations, minimum daily incentives, and full gig worker coverage under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

The union estimates that nearly one crore workers have been affected, with gig and platform workers forming a significant share of those impacted

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI clears MS Dhoni of conflict of interest allegations ahead of IPL 2026; 'commercial dispute' triggered complaint against CSK legend
BCCI clears MS Dhoni of conflict of interest allegations ahead of IPL 2026
Explosion in Dubai, blast in Jerusalem: How Middle East caught in crossfire between US-Iran war
Explosion in Dubai, blast in Jerusalem: How Middle East caught in crossfire betw
India pocket Rs 24 crore for T20 World Cup win; Pakistan walk away with Rs 4.8 crore after Super 8 exit - Full ICC prize money breakdown
India pocket Rs 24 crore for T20 WC win; Pakistan walk away with Rs 4.8 crore
LPG Crisis Deepens: Zomato, Swiggy deliveries take major hit amid Iran-Israel conflict
Zomato, Swiggy deliveries take major hit amid Iran-Israel conflict
Rashmika Mandanna condemns her private conversation leak: 'How far can people go?'
Rashmika Mandanna condemns her private conversation leak: 'How far can people
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement