LPG Crisis Deepens: Zomato, Swiggy deliveries take major hit amid Iran-Israel conflict

INDIA
The ongoing war in the Middle East has triggered a severe cooking gas shortage in India, crippling kitchens and restaurants across the country. Delivery workers associated with Swiggy and Zomato are bearing the brunt of the crisis, with daily orders plummeting from around 30 to just five, severely affecting their livelihoods.
"Our members are starving," said the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) in a statement, warning that the present crisis is turning into a disaster. The union explained that commercial cylinder shortages have forced restaurants, dhabas, cloud kitchens, catering services, and street vendors to shut down or scale back, wiping out 50-60% of food delivery orders on platforms like Zomato and Swiggy.
"Hundreds have approached us: families skipping meals, kids going hungry. A gig worker from Delhi, a father of two, laments, 'From 30 deliveries a day to 5-10, platforms now threaten to deactivate my ID'. Ride-hailing drivers lose restaurant runs, cloud kitchen workers face pink slips," the union added.
The impact of the LPG shortage is being felt across the country, particularly in urban centers, where several restaurants and cloud kitchens have either shut down or scaled back their menus. The shortage has also affected rural areas, with gas agencies either halting deliveries or imposing mandatory intervals between bookings. The government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act for cooking gas, allowing authorities to regulate its production, supply, and distribution.
The GIPSWU has written to the Union Labour Minister, outlining a series of demands, including ensuring 24/7 commercial LPG supply to food businesses, immediate relief of Rs 10,000 per affected worker from platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, a three-month moratorium on ID deactivations, minimum daily incentives, and full gig worker coverage under the Code on Social Security, 2020.
The union estimates that nearly one crore workers have been affected, with gig and platform workers forming a significant share of those impacted