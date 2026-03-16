INDIA

LPG crisis deepens, hits corporate kitchen: TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro reduce canteen menu

The LPG shortage has transcended domestic household, commercial space to IT giants kitchen. Indian tech companies Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Cognizant and Wipro have sharply reduced canteen menus as corporate kitchens across cities run low on cooking gas.

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