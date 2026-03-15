LPG Crisis Deepens: 75 cylinders seized, 3 arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah over illegal hoarding, black-marketing charges
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INDIA
In a major crackdown against the illegal hoarding and black-marketing of LPG cylinders, Bhaderwah Police on Sunday carried out a successful operation in the area and recovered 75 LPG cylinders while arresting three accused persons involved in the illegal trade.
In a major crackdown against the illegal hoarding and black-marketing of LPG cylinders, Bhaderwah Police on Sunday carried out a successful operation in the area and recovered 75 LPG cylinders while arresting three accused persons involved in the illegal trade.
According to the police, acting on specific information and on the directions of SSP Doda Sandeep Mehta (JKPS), a police team from Police Station Bhaderwah launched a raid after receiving inputs that some individuals were illegally selling LPG cylinders to the public in the Bhaderwah area.
During the operation, police apprehended three persons.Police officials said that eight filled LPG cylinders and 15 empty cylinders were recovered from the possession of Abdul Hamid, while 28 filled cylinders and 24 empty cylinders were seized from Ghulam Rasool. In total, 75 LPG cylinders were recovered from their joint possession.
Following the recovery, FIR has been registered under Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act at Police Station Bhaderwah, and further investigation into the matter has been initiated.
Doda Police reiterated that strict action will continue against individuals involved in hoarding and black-marketing of essential commodities, which directly affects the common public and disrupts the fair supply system.
The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.Meanwhile, there have been no reports of dry-outs of gas supply at LPG distributorships across India, the government said on Sunday in its latest update.
In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that LPG bookings have shown a decline, with about 77 lakh bookings recorded yesterday compared to 88.8 lakh bookings on March 13.Several States and UTs, including Bihar, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, have issued orders for allocation of non-domestic LPG in line with government guidelines.
The Ministry said that commercial LPG cylinders have been placed at the disposal of State Governments for priority distribution and are now available to consumers in 30 States and UTs.Similarly, no cases of fuel dry-outs have been reported at retail outlets by Oil Marketing Companies, and supplies of petrol and diesel continue to be maintained regularly, the ministry said.
However, citizens are advised not to resort to panic buying as adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available across the country.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)