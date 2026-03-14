LPG Crisis Deepens: Man dies in LPG queue; multiple raids expose massive LPG cylinder hoarding

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kim Jong Un's FOMO? North Korea fires 10 ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan amid South Korea-US drills

Anil Kapoor reveals why he rejected Aditya Dhar's offer to do a cameo in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: 'It's my loss'

Karan Aujla's Chandigarh concert to stream live on this OTT platform; here's when, where, how you can watch his performance

LPG Crisis Deepens: Man dies of cardiac arrest after 3 hrs in LPG queue; multiple raids expose massive LPG cylinder hoarding

Pakistan cricketer Salman Ali Agha breaks silence on his controversial run-out by Bangladesh's Mehindy Hasan Miraz: 'Sportsman spirit has to be there'

Massive explosion at Jewish school in Amsterdam, city's mayor says, 'targeted attack'; Here's what we know so far

Vijay's son Jason Sanjay shows support towards mother Sangeetha amid parents' divorce, makes this big change in his life

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem issues warning of 'existential battle' with Israel: 'Prepared for long confrontation'

Meta Layoff: Why Mark Zuckerberg's company is cutting over 20% of its workforce?

US puts $10 million bounty for Information on Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, other IRGC leaders

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UPSC CSE 2025 Final Results row: From two Akansha Singh claiming rank 301 to IPS Aastha Jain's EWS quota; controversies explained

UPSC CSE 2025 Final Results Controversies explained

US puts $10 million bounty for Information on Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, other IRGC leaders

US puts $10 million bounty on Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

IPL 2026: Who is Pakistani player Abrar Ahmed? Why his signing with Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred sparks controversy

IPL 2026: Why Abrar Ahmed's signing in SRH franchise sparks controversy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
UPSC CSE 2025 Final Results row: From two Akansha Singh claiming rank 301 to IPS Aastha Jain's EWS quota; controversies explained

UPSC CSE 2025 Final Results Controversies explained

US-Israel-Iran war: From Feroz Khan to John Abraham, meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots

US-Israel-Iran war: Meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more celebs shine at pre-wedding party

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more

HomeIndia

INDIA

LPG Crisis Deepens: Man dies in LPG queue; multiple raids expose massive LPG cylinder hoarding

A 66-year-old man in Punjab died of a cardiac arrest while waiting in line for an LPG cylinder, which rightly highlights the desperation and frustration people are facing due to the crisis, despite the government denying shortages. This is the first reported death in Punjab to have occurred since the energy crisis began.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 02:16 PM IST

LPG Crisis Deepens: Man dies in LPG queue; multiple raids expose massive LPG cylinder hoarding
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 66-year-old man in Punjab died of a cardiac arrest while waiting in line for an LPG cylinder, which rightly highlights the desperation and frustration people are facing due to the crisis, despite the government denying shortages and the gravity of the situation. This is the first reported death in Punjab to have occurred since the energy crisis began. 

LPG crisis: Death in queue, hoarding raids, and long waiting times

The man identified as Bhushan Kumar was serial number 25 among 125 customers and had queued up at 5 am. At 7.50 am, he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, but died on the way. 

On the other hand, the massive hoarding of LPG cylinders across the nation has deepened the crisis, triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict. According to PTI reports,  the Uttar Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Department carried out raids at 1,483 locations across the state and arrested six people as part of a crackdown on the black marketing of LPG cylinders. So far, 741 cylinders have been seized from 102 places across Chhattisgarh. Raipur district recorded the highest number of seizures with 392 domestic LPG cylinders confiscated, followed by Bilaspur district, where 130 cylinders were seized, according to reports. 524 stolen LPG cylinders worth more than Rs 17 lakh were recovered in Jhansi, UP. In UP's Hapur, a raid was conducted on the residence of a local Samajwadi Party leader, Abdul Rehman, where they recovered 55 filled LPG cylinders. 

Social media is abuzz with complaints on LPG shortage, LPG supply, and LPG queue, with one X user questioning, "If LPG production is at full capacity and supply is stable, why are people in remote villages still waiting 45 days for a refill?  The gap between 'full forge' production and actual delivery needs to close. Rural families deserve better." Another X user wrote, "Family facing cooking difficulty as cylinder finished on 13 Mar. Kindly resolve urgently." "Refill was booked on March 03, 2026 at10:47 AM (IST), and today it is March 14, 2026. The refill has still not been delivered. #LPG," wrote another netizen. 

Amid this, Bharat Petroleum said that it remains fully committed to maintaining reliable #LPG availability, with its distributor network working continuously to support domestic cooking gas supply and essential sectors across the country. Also, it is being reported that two India-flagged SCI LPG tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, have crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are headed to India, aiming to secure safe passage for over two dozen Indian-flagged vessels stuck in the region. The tankers are carrying significant LPG supplies, with Shivalik loaded with 40,000 metric tons of gas. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kim Jong Un's FOMO? North Korea fires 10 ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan amid South Korea-US drills
North Korea fires 10 ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan amid South Korea-US
Anil Kapoor reveals why he rejected Aditya Dhar's offer to do a cameo in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: 'It's my loss'
Anil Kapoor reveals why he rejected cameo in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2
Karan Aujla's Chandigarh concert to stream live on this OTT platform; here's when, where, how you can watch his performance
Karan Aujla's Chandigarh concert to stream live on this OTT platform
LPG Crisis Deepens: Man dies of cardiac arrest after 3 hrs in LPG queue; multiple raids expose massive LPG cylinder hoarding
LPG Crisis Deepens: Multiple raids expose massive LPG cylinder hoarding
Pakistan cricketer Salman Ali Agha breaks silence on his controversial run-out by Bangladesh's Mehindy Hasan Miraz: 'Sportsman spirit has to be there'
Pakistan cricketer Salman Ali Agha breaks silence on his controversial run-out
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
UPSC CSE 2025 Final Results row: From two Akansha Singh claiming rank 301 to IPS Aastha Jain's EWS quota; controversies explained
UPSC CSE 2025 Final Results Controversies explained
US-Israel-Iran war: From Feroz Khan to John Abraham, meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots
US-Israel-Iran war: Meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more celebs shine at pre-wedding party
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more
Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence?
Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement