LPG Crisis Deepens: Man dies in LPG queue; multiple raids expose massive LPG cylinder hoarding

A 66-year-old man in Punjab died of a cardiac arrest while waiting in line for an LPG cylinder, which rightly highlights the desperation and frustration people are facing due to the crisis, despite the government denying shortages. This is the first reported death in Punjab to have occurred since the energy crisis began.

A 66-year-old man in Punjab died of a cardiac arrest while waiting in line for an LPG cylinder, which rightly highlights the desperation and frustration people are facing due to the crisis, despite the government denying shortages and the gravity of the situation. This is the first reported death in Punjab to have occurred since the energy crisis began.

LPG crisis: Death in queue, hoarding raids, and long waiting times

The man identified as Bhushan Kumar was serial number 25 among 125 customers and had queued up at 5 am. At 7.50 am, he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, but died on the way.

On the other hand, the massive hoarding of LPG cylinders across the nation has deepened the crisis, triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict. According to PTI reports, the Uttar Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Department carried out raids at 1,483 locations across the state and arrested six people as part of a crackdown on the black marketing of LPG cylinders. So far, 741 cylinders have been seized from 102 places across Chhattisgarh. Raipur district recorded the highest number of seizures with 392 domestic LPG cylinders confiscated, followed by Bilaspur district, where 130 cylinders were seized, according to reports. 524 stolen LPG cylinders worth more than Rs 17 lakh were recovered in Jhansi, UP. In UP's Hapur, a raid was conducted on the residence of a local Samajwadi Party leader, Abdul Rehman, where they recovered 55 filled LPG cylinders.

Social media is abuzz with complaints on LPG shortage, LPG supply, and LPG queue, with one X user questioning, "If LPG production is at full capacity and supply is stable, why are people in remote villages still waiting 45 days for a refill? The gap between 'full forge' production and actual delivery needs to close. Rural families deserve better." Another X user wrote, "Family facing cooking difficulty as cylinder finished on 13 Mar. Kindly resolve urgently." "Refill was booked on March 03, 2026 at10:47 AM (IST), and today it is March 14, 2026. The refill has still not been delivered. #LPG," wrote another netizen.

Amid this, Bharat Petroleum said that it remains fully committed to maintaining reliable #LPG availability, with its distributor network working continuously to support domestic cooking gas supply and essential sectors across the country. Also, it is being reported that two India-flagged SCI LPG tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, have crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are headed to India, aiming to secure safe passage for over two dozen Indian-flagged vessels stuck in the region. The tankers are carrying significant LPG supplies, with Shivalik loaded with 40,000 metric tons of gas.