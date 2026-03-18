Vyana Integrates AI-Driven Insights to Improve Physiotherapy Recovery Outcomes
IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pat Cummins' absence; Abhishek Sharma named vice-captain
Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row: Nora Fatehi blames makers for 'vulgar' lyrics controversy, says 'we're not nepo kids, have little power'
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Check date, timing, ritual, significance, full calendar of Goddess Durga’s nine forms
Gudi Padwa 2026:When is Marathi New Year, March 19 or 20? Know date, significance and more
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh-starrer set to make history, beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal records; details here
TMC's Kirti Azad says, CM Mamata Banerjee 'destined' to be next Prime Minister: 'No one can match her performance'
LPG Crisis: Check LPG prices In India today, March 18 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai; Know city-wise rates of gas cylinders here
Did Ravichandran Ashwin blame Gautam Gambhir for 'forcing' his retirement? Spin legend speaks out
Explained: Donald Trump threatens to quit NATO, why trans-Atlantic bloc has not joined US-Iran war? Have they violated Article 5?
INDIA
LPG cylinder prices in India has increased, with households and businesses continuing to feel the heat amid the ongoing Ira and Israel-US conflict and tensions regarding the strait of Hormuz.
LPG cylinder prices in India has increased, with households and businesses continuing to feel the heat amid the ongoing Ira and Israel-US conflict and tensions regarding the strait of Hormuz. Last week, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 60, while commercial cylinders used by hotels and restaurants have become costlier by around Rs 115. The new prices came into effect on March 7. This is the second increase in domestic LPG prices in less than a year. The last revision took place in April 2025, when the price was raised by Rs 50.
While two Indian LPG-carrying ships Shivalik and Nanda Devi crossed the strait Saturday March 14, which were escorted by the Indian Navy under 'Operation Sankalp', government said that the LPG issue is still worrisome. There is an improvement in online booking. But it is also true that there are long lines at distributors',said government.
Among major cities, Patna has the highest domestic LPG price at Rs 1,002.50 per cylinder, while Mumbai remains the cheapest at Rs 912.50, marginally lower than Delhi.