LPG Crisis: Check LPG prices In India today, March 18 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai; Know city-wise rates of gas cylinders here

LPG cylinder prices in India has increased, with households and businesses continuing to feel the heat amid the ongoing Ira and Israel-US conflict and tensions regarding the strait of Hormuz.

LPG cylinder prices in India has increased, with households and businesses continuing to feel the heat amid the ongoing Ira and Israel-US conflict and tensions regarding the strait of Hormuz. Last week, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 60, while commercial cylinders used by hotels and restaurants have become costlier by around Rs 115. The new prices came into effect on March 7. This is the second increase in domestic LPG prices in less than a year. The last revision took place in April 2025, when the price was raised by Rs 50.

While two Indian LPG-carrying ships Shivalik and Nanda Devi crossed the strait Saturday March 14, which were escorted by the Indian Navy under 'Operation Sankalp', government said that the LPG issue is still worrisome. There is an improvement in online booking. But it is also true that there are long lines at distributors',said government.

LPG Prices Across Major Cities Today (March 18, 2026)

Mumbai: Rs 912.50 (Domestic), Rs 1,835 (Commercial)

Kolkata: Rs 939.00 (Domestic), Rs 1,990 (Commercial)

Chennai: Rs 928.50 (Domestic), Rs 2,043 (Commercial)

Bengaluru: Rs 915.50 (Domestic) , Rs 1,958 (Commercial)

Hyderabad: Rs 965.00 (Domestic), Rs 2,105.50 (Commercial)

Lucknow: Rs 950.50 (Domestic), Rs 2,007 (Commercial)

Patna: Rs 1,002.50 (Domestic), Rs 2,133.50 (Commercial)

Among major cities, Patna has the highest domestic LPG price at Rs 1,002.50 per cylinder, while Mumbai remains the cheapest at Rs 912.50, marginally lower than Delhi.