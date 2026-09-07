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LPG booking rule changed: What the new 25-day refill rule means for you

Good news for rural LPG consumers as the government cuts the refill booking wait from 45 to 25 days. Read below to know more about the revised rule.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 05:47 PM IST

LPG booking rule changed: What the new 25-day refill rule means for you
Rural LPG consumers get major relief as the government cuts the booking interval by 20 days. (AI-Generated)
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A piece of good news has arrived for LPG consumers in rural areas, as it is set to become easier to get it refilled, since the central government has reduced the waiting period for domestic refill bookings from 45 days to 25 days. For those unversed, this revision has brought rural consumers on par with urban consumers, where the 25-day booking rule is already applicable.

 

As per Union Minister Suresh Gopi, the refill booking interval has been revised because the LPG supply situation has improved. ''in view of the current LPG supply situation improving and the significant reduction in refill backlog, the central government has relaxed this restriction. Now, all domestic LPG consumers, regardless of urban or rural, can book refills at an interval of 25 days,'' the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism said.

 

What is the new LPG rule?

 

According to the latest arrangement, domestic LPG consumers in rural areas, who had to wait 45 days before booking another refill, can now book their next refill just after 25 days. This move has cut the waiting period by 20 days, giving households in rural areas much-needed relief.

 

Why was the 45-day gap introduced?

 

For those wondering, why was the 45-day interval rule introduced in the first place? The longer waiting period for rural consumers was introduced when India was facing pressure on LPG supplies. To ensure sufficient availability and prevent supply shortages, restrictions were imposed in rural areas.

 

Now, the government has said that since the supply situation has improved significantly, the restriction has been lifted for rural LPG consumers.

 

When will the new LPG booking rule apply?

 

The new refill booking interval rule has been ordered to be implemented with immediate effect. This means LPG consumers in both rural and urban areas are eligible to book their next cylinders after 25 days.

 

Meanwhile, the government recently hiked the price of commercial LPG by Rs 9.50 per 19-kg cylinder.

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