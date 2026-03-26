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LPC Crisis Escalates: Govt rolls out attractive offers for households for switching to PNG; From free gas worth Rs 500 to zero security deposit

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing and Oil Refinery), emphasised the government's push for PNG, citing the country's high import dependency on LPG compared to PNG.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 08:39 AM IST

LPC Crisis Escalates: Govt rolls out attractive offers for households for switching to PNG; From free gas worth Rs 500 to zero security deposit
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As tensions escalate in West Asia, the Indian government is taking proactive measures to ensure energy security at home. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has rolled out initiatives to promote the adoption of piped natural gas (PNG), encouraging households to shift from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing and Oil Refinery), emphasised the government's push for PNG, citing the country's high import dependency on LPG compared to PNG. "Our import dependency of LPG is much higher compared to PNG. Hence, it is more logical to shift to PNG wherever possible," she said.

Incentives offered for PNG connections

To facilitate the transition, companies are offering incentives, including up to Rs 500 free gas and waiving security fees. Households in areas with available PNG connections will be notified through registered post and given a three-month window to shift. Around 2.2 lakh consumers have already made the switch, and the government aims to accelerate this process.

The Delhi government has waived road restoration charges and allowed 24x7 work for PNG-related projects, streamlining the application process through a recent notification.

Government reassures on LPG supply

The government has assured that there is no shortage of LPG in the country, with Sujata Sharma stating that supply remains stable and there's no need to worry. "No dry out in domestic LPG supply," she said, urging citizens not to fall for rumors. Strict action is being taken against black marketing, with around 2,700 raids conducted and nearly 2,000 cylinders seized.

LPG supply and booking remain strong

Despite high demand, online booking is robust, with 92% of refill bookings made online. The government has allocated commercial LPG across states, with 26 states allocating 22,000 tons so far. Additional kerosene allocations have been made as an alternative fuel option in several states and union territories.

As the situation in West Asia evolves, discussions are ongoing on the global front. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Iranian Ambassador to discuss the situation.

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