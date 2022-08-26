Low blood sugar: Here’s how low sugar affects your body’s functioning

File Photo

Blood sugar level is measured by the amount of glucose concentrated in the blood. Low blood sugar or hypoglycemia is a health condition that can get fatal if not treated timely. A healthy individual should have a normal range between 60 to 140 mg/dl.

The human body requires energy to perform all functions. The cells in your body get this energy from the sugar or glucose that you consume. At times, when your blood sugar level is low, you may feel a lack of energy. Your sugar may reduce if your body is producing too much insulin.

Another cause of low blood sugar levels could be excessive medications that lead to hypoglycaemia. It is important to note that hyperglycaemia and hypoglycaemia have short-term and long-term effects on human body. If your blood sugar levels are not in the normal range, then you may be vulnerable to short-term effects, including heart attack, brain bleed and impairment to an individual’s cognitive function.

Long-term effects, include kidney diseases, nerve damages and eye-related diseases.

Besides these short-term and long-term effects, hypoglycemia may affect the function of different organs and systems in your body.

Those suffering from hypoglycemia may face nerve damages, which can affect their ability to relay important information. This can lead to damages to their endocrine and circulatory system.

Glucose is the main source of energy for your central nervous system. When you have low blood sugar levels, your body responds by activating different counterregulatory measures.

Low blood sugar can also lead to gastroparesis, which may cause certain digestive problems.

Disclaimer: It is important to note that all information shared in this article is for general purposes only. It shouldn’t be construed as professional medical advice. Hence, it is always advisable to consult a doctor before making any health decisions.