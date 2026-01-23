FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Love, Marriage, Murder: How two convicted killers found romance behind bars, now set to tie knot in Rajasthan's Alwar

Priya Seth alias Neha Seth, who was convicted of murdering a man she met on a dating app, met Hanuman Prasad, a man who killed five people, six months ago while they both were in jail. The wedding is scheduled for Friday, January 23, in the native town of Hanuman Prasad.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

Love, Marriage, Murder: How two convicted killers found romance behind bars, now set to tie knot in Rajasthan's Alwar
A love story so unique, it hits headline. This is the love story of two prisoners, who fell in love while they were behind the bars and are set to tie knot while on paroles. Priya Seth alias Neha Seth, who was convicted of murdering a man she met on dating app, fell in love with Hanuman Prasad, a man who killed five people, six months ago while they both were in jail. As per reports, they have been living in a live-in relationship at the open jail.

Priya, 31, and Hanumna, 29, are set to tie the knot in Rajasthan's Alwar and have received 15-day emergency paroles from the Rajasthan High Court. The wedding is scheduled for Friday, January 23, in the native town of Hanuman Prasad.

Chilling murders by Priya, Hanuman

Priya Seth is being convicted for a murder of a man she met on a dating app in 2018. Priya, her lover Dikshant Kamra, and another man abducted a young boy, Dushyant Sharma, by trapping him through a dating app, and asked for Rs 10 lakh ransom from his father. However, they killed him and disposed his body in a suitcase in the Aamer hills. His body was recovered from Aamer hills on May 3. Priya Seth, who worked as a model, is now serving her prison time in the Sanganer Open Jail

While Priya was behind the bars for one murder, Hanuman Prasad killed not two, but five people. Hanuman Prasad killed the husband and four children of his girlfriend, Santosh, who was a Taekwondo player and was 10 years older than him. 

 

