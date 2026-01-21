Love marriage ends in murder: Newlywed woman strangled in Kanpur, husband arrested

In Kanpur, a man allegedly killed his wife over a suspected affair and surrendered to police. The incident has shocked the community and a murder case is under investigation.

A shocking incident has shaken Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a young man allegedly killed his wife over a suspected affair. The suspect, 22-year-old Sachin Singh, supposedly choked his 19-year-old spouse, Shweta Singh, in their rented room. The lovebirds had tied the knot four months ago in a love marriage and were residing in the Maharajpur locality of the town.

Suspicion and arguments:

As per the police, Sachin was distrusting Shweta's actions during the last few weeks. He asserted that he had caught her in compromising positions with different men and also saw the money from unknown men being transferred, which was claimed as for household expenses. It seems that these doubts caused a lot of quarrels between the two. The argument just before the murder was a loud one, and it is said that Sachin killed his wife by strangling her. He then covered her corpse with a blanket and put it in the room.

Surrender to the police:

Instead of running away, the next morning, Sachin went to the police station at Maharajpur and admitted it, telling, 'I have murdered my wife.' The law enforcement personnel instantly detained him. They checked the Stan home and found the corpse of Shweta, who was then sent for an autopsy. A murder case has been filed, and police continue to explore the issue further, interrogating the suspect and collecting evidence.

Community reaction and concerns:

The neighbours reported that the couple was often in conflict with each other; however, nobody predicted such a catastrophe as the ultimate result. The event has made the community around it very surprised and has gotten people talking about the issue of domestic quarrels and the fatality of anger and mistrust in relationships. The police have stated that violence can never be a way out and encouraged people to resolve their differences peacefully and to ask for assistance before it gets out of hand. The inquiry is still in the process of being done and according to the law, Sachin Singh will be subject to legal action.