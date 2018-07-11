'Love letter from my boss', says IAS topper Shah Faesal after govt initiates action over his tweet on rapes

Shah Faesal, who topped the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) exam in 2010, said that the government has initiated action against him over 'rapistan' tweet and shared a letter on micro-blogging site.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated disciplinary action against Shah for his tweet about frequent rapes which was seen by the Centre's Department of Personnel and Training as his failure to maintain absolute honesty and integrity in the discharge of duties.

Reacting to the notice, Shah Faesal called it a love letter from his boss.

"Love letter from my boss for my sarcastic tweet against rape-culture in South Asia," he said in a tweet while posting the copy of the notice.

"The Irony here is that service rules with a colonial spirit are invoked in a democratic India to stifle the freedom of conscience. I'm sharing this to underscore the need for a rule change," the IAS officer added.

In a notice to Faesal, the General Administration Department said, "You have allegedly failed to maintain absolute honesty and integrity in the discharge of official duty and thus acted in a manner unbecoming of a public servant. "

Faesal had posted a tweet saying, "Population +patriarchy +illiteracy +alcohol +porn +technology +anarchy = rapistan".

Commenting on the issue, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the DoPT seemed to be determined to chase Faesal out of civil service.

"Looks like the DOPT is determined to chase @shahfaesal out of the civil services. The last line of this page is shocking & unacceptable where they question Faesal's integrity & honesty . How is a sarcastic tweet dishonest? How does it make him corrupt?" he asked in a tweet.

Shah Faesal had created history when he became the first Kashmiri to top the civil services exams in 2010. He is currently abroad pursuing Edward S Mason Mid Career Masters Programme.

Speaking to News18, the officer said that he is prepared to forfeit an enviable career. “Losing my job is a small risk compared to the magnitude of the debate I’m trying to have. Yes, I could lose my job. But then the world is full of possibilities.”