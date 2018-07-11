'Love letter from my boss', says IAS topper Shah Faesal after govt initiates action over his tweet on rapes

Headlines

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

Manipur violence: Mentally ill women caught in crossfire of tribe wars? Brutal murder sparks fresh terror

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

Manipur violence: Mentally ill women caught in crossfire of tribe wars? Brutal murder sparks fresh terror

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

10 times Katrina Kaif inspired us with motivational messages

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

DNA: Adipurush's 'trial' in the court of religion, How Censor Board cleared Adipurush despite its controversial dialogue

Stone pelting, violence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan

After historic US state visit, PM Modi meets Bohra Muslims; Indian diaspora in Egypt

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

HomeIndia

India

'Love letter from my boss', says IAS topper Shah Faesal after govt initiates action over his tweet on rapes

Shah Faesal, who topped the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) exam in 2010, said that the government has initiated action against him over 'rapistan' tweet and shared a letter on micro-blogging site.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 04:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Faesal, who topped the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) exam in 2010, said that the government has initiated action against him over 'rapistan' tweet and shared a letter on micro-blogging site.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated disciplinary action against Shah for his tweet about frequent rapes which was seen by the Centre's Department of Personnel and Training as his failure to maintain absolute honesty and integrity in the discharge of duties.

Reacting to the notice, Shah Faesal called it a love letter from his boss.

"Love letter from my boss for my sarcastic tweet against rape-culture in South Asia," he said in a tweet while posting the copy of the notice.

"The Irony here is that service rules with a colonial spirit are invoked in a democratic India to stifle the freedom of conscience. I'm sharing this to underscore the need for a rule change," the IAS officer added. 

In a notice to Faesal, the General Administration Department said, "You have allegedly failed to maintain absolute honesty and integrity in the discharge of official duty and thus acted in a manner unbecoming of a public servant. "

Faesal had posted a tweet saying, "Population +patriarchy +illiteracy +alcohol +porn +technology +anarchy = rapistan".

Commenting on the issue,  National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the DoPT seemed to be determined to chase Faesal out of civil service.

"Looks like the DOPT is determined to chase @shahfaesal out of the civil services. The last line of this page is shocking & unacceptable where they question Faesal's integrity & honesty . How is a sarcastic tweet dishonest? How does it make him corrupt?" he asked in a tweet. 

 Shah Faesal had created history when he became the first Kashmiri to top the civil services exams in 2010. He is currently abroad pursuing Edward S Mason Mid Career Masters Programme.

Speaking to News18, the officer said that he is prepared to forfeit an enviable career. “Losing my job is a small risk compared to the magnitude of the debate I’m trying to have. Yes, I could lose my job. But then the world is full of possibilities.”

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi, Noida flood news: ‘India’s No. 1 Bull’ worth Rs 1 crore rescued amid Yamuna flooding

Wife of billionaire with Rs 9,35,000 crore net worth overheard complaining about Rs 300 coffee

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

XAT 2024 registration: XLRI Jamshedpur begins application process at xatonline.in

This IIT alumnus, pilot-YouTuber earns crores from big brand endorsements, estimated net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE