Love Jihad? Miss India Earth 2019 converts after harassment by Muslim husband, know about her ordeal, ‘purification’

INDIA
In a love jihad case, Miss India Earth 2019 winner Sayali Surve has converted back to Hinduism after alleging harassment by Muslim husband. Surve is a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune, Maharashtra, who has completed the “purification process” after which she has now changed her name to Aadya Surve. The matter has gone heavily viral on social media.
Sayali had married businessman Aatif Tase who hails from Mira-Bhayandar in 2019 against her family’s wishes as it was an interfaith marriage. After marriage, she converted to Islam and changed her name to Ateja Tase. Their marriage ended too soon.
Sayali Surve claimed that soon after they got married her husband started mentally and physically harassing her, leading to a troubled marriage. Surve told the media that she was forced to convert to Islam to change her religion and it was not her choice. She said, “Marrying Aatif Tase was the biggest mistake of my life.” Sayali also said that she endured the torture and pain for many years as she had to take care of her children.
She also revealed that she tried to seek redress from the police many times regarding the harassment, but expressed grief over the fact that she did not receive any positive response.
“Any girl who is enduring such things, please don't endure it. God has not given us life to lose in front of such Ravanas. Don't get discouraged. I was there for 10 years because I have four children. When I look at my children, my mother never thinks that my house should be broken or that my children should not get the support of their parents. I spent so many years thinking about this. But as a human being, my patience was over. I had to come out for my children,” Surve said.
After going through such a problematic relationship for years, she was resolved to come out of it and contacted some Hindutva organisations. They supported and guided her, after which she decided to go back to her own religion. A special programme was organised in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where her “purification process” was completed with havan performance and chanting mantras.