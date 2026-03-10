FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Love Jihad? Miss India Earth 2019 converts after harassment by Muslim husband, know about her ordeal, ‘purification’

Allu Arjun celebrates Women's Day by gifting swanky Lexus NX to mom, it's cost will leave you shocked

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Scorecards, response sheet out, candidates can check at sbi.bank.in, know how to download

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl on his father's birthday, share first glimpse: 'A little girl and a lifetime of love'

Arshdeep Singh in trouble, faces ICC action for breaching Code of Conduct during T20 World Cup Final

1.5 kg Amul products destroyed in Jaipur after food safety department finds erased expiry dates; firm’s operations halted

What is white phosphorus? How dangerous is it? Questions raised after Israel used chemical weapons in Lebanon in the ongoing Iran war

Gaurav Khanna reveals if he will make his comeback in Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa: 'I would definitely like to return'

IPL 2026 schedule delay explained: BCCI secretary reveals why announcement is pending

Bombay HC protects Shilpa Shetty's personality rights, her lawyer says 'internet cannot become playground for deepfakes'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Urvashi Rautela returns to Mumbai from Kuwait amid Middle East crisis: 'I just feel a little vulnerable and anxious'

Urvashi Rautela returns to Mumbai from Kuwait amid Middle East crisis

Love Jihad? Miss India Earth 2019 converts after harassment by Muslim husband, know about her ordeal, ‘purification’

Love Jihad? Miss India Earth 2019 converts after harassment by Muslim husband, k

Allu Arjun celebrates Women's Day by gifting swanky Lexus NX to mom, it's cost will leave you shocked

Allu Arjun celebrates Women's Day by gifting swanky Lexus NX to mom, it's cost

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi

Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor

In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India

In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain

From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's family of officers

From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi

HomeIndia

INDIA

Love Jihad? Miss India Earth 2019 converts after harassment by Muslim husband, know about her ordeal, ‘purification’

Miss India Earth 2019 winner Sayali Surve has converted back to Hinduism after alleging harassment by Muslim husband. Surve is a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune, Maharashtra, who has completed the “purification process” after which she has now changed her name to Aadya Surve.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 05:27 PM IST

Love Jihad? Miss India Earth 2019 converts after harassment by Muslim husband, know about her ordeal, ‘purification’
Sayali Surve has claimed harassment by Muslim husband and now changed back to her religion
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a love jihad case, Miss India Earth 2019 winner Sayali Surve has converted back to Hinduism after alleging harassment by Muslim husband. Surve is a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune, Maharashtra, who has completed the “purification process” after which she has now changed her name to Aadya Surve. The matter has gone heavily viral on social media.  

Sayali Surve’s tryst with Islam 

Sayali had married businessman Aatif Tase who hails from Mira-Bhayandar in 2019 against her family’s wishes as it was an interfaith marriage. After marriage, she converted to Islam and changed her name to Ateja Tase. Their marriage ended too soon. 

Sayali Surve claimed that soon after they got married her husband started mentally and physically harassing her, leading to a troubled marriage. Surve told the media that she was forced to convert to Islam to change her religion and it was not her choice. She said, “Marrying Aatif Tase was the biggest mistake of my life.” Sayali also said that she endured the torture and pain for many years as she had to take care of her children. 

She also revealed that she tried to seek redress from the police many times regarding the harassment, but expressed grief over the fact that she did not receive any positive response. 

“Any girl who is enduring such things, please don't endure it. God has not given us life to lose in front of such Ravanas. Don't get discouraged. I was there for 10 years because I have four children. When I look at my children, my mother never thinks that my house should be broken or that my children should not get the support of their parents. I spent so many years thinking about this. But as a human being, my patience was over. I had to come out for my children,” Surve said. 

After going through such a problematic relationship for years, she was resolved to come out of it and contacted some Hindutva organisations. They supported and guided her, after which she decided to go back to her own religion. A special programme was organised in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where her “purification process” was completed with havan performance and chanting mantras.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Urvashi Rautela returns to Mumbai from Kuwait amid Middle East crisis: 'I just feel a little vulnerable and anxious'
Urvashi Rautela returns to Mumbai from Kuwait amid Middle East crisis
US-Israel-Iran war: PM Modi meets Oil Minister Puri amid LPG shortage, Indian eateries face closure | Top points
Iran war: PM Modi meets Puri amid LPG crisis, eateries face closure
Love Jihad? Miss India Earth 2019 converts after harassment by Muslim husband, know about her ordeal, ‘purification’
Love Jihad? Miss India Earth 2019 converts after harassment by Muslim husband, k
Allu Arjun celebrates Women's Day by gifting swanky Lexus NX to mom, it's cost will leave you shocked
Allu Arjun celebrates Women's Day by gifting swanky Lexus NX to mom, it's cost
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Scorecards, response sheet out, candidates can check at sbi.bank.in, know how to download
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Results, response sheet out, check at sbi.bank.in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's family of officers
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrati
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos as they prepare to welcome their first baby
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement