Love, Betrayal, Murder: Gangster stabbed to death by close friend over lover in Nagpur

Nagpur gangster Gaurav Ragde was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend Gaurav Raut and an associate over a woman, just two weeks after being released on bail.

A 27-year-old man with several criminal cases against him was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend and fellow gangster in Nagpur following a dispute over a woman, police said.

The incident took place in the Sundarban area of Narendra Nagar. The deceased, identified as Gaurav Pankaj Ragde, was allegedly attacked by Gaurav Rambhau Raut and his associate Abhishek Wasnik.

Ragde had been released on bail around two weeks before the incident. He was an accused in the infamous Gamchu murder case and had several other serious cases registered against him, including murder, attempted murder and dacoity. According to records at Ajni Police Station, around nine cases were registered against him.

Raut and Wasnik are also accused in separate murder cases.

Gangster's relationship with woman allegedly triggered dispute

According to police sources, Ragde had been in a relationship with a Mumbai woman, referred to as Rani, for around two years. While Ragde was in jail, Raut reportedly became acquainted with Rani and the two grew close.

Rani, who allegedly wanted to move away from the world of crime, had started a cloud kitchen business in Narendra Nagar with Raut. The two were also reportedly living together in a rented house nearby.

Ragde was allegedly furious after learning about their relationship. On Thursday afternoon, Rani reportedly visited Raut's house, where Raut and some friends were partying. After learning about her visit, Ragde allegedly reached the house.

When he found the door locked, Ragde reportedly started throwing stones at the house. Sources alleged that he was intoxicated, abused Raut and damaged property inside the room.

Raut and his friends initially attempted to escape through the back door. Ragde allegedly chased them, leading to a violent confrontation near a culvert close to Sundarban Nala.

Accused allegedly snatched knife from victim

During the fight, Ragde reportedly fell to the ground. Wasnik allegedly arrived at the spot, following which the two accused are said to have taken the knife from Ragde and attacked him multiple times.

The accused then allegedly fled after Ragde collapsed. People present nearby raised an alarm, with some reportedly recording the incident on their mobile phones.

Two Ajni police personnel who were patrolling the area reached the spot. Officers Manish Bhalme and Naresh Sawankar responded to the incident, with Bhalme reportedly chasing the accused.

After a pursuit of around 1.5 kilometres, Bhalme managed to catch Raut. Police also recovered the alleged murder weapon from his possession.

Senior police officers and teams from Ajni and Beltarodi police stations subsequently reached the scene.

Murder case registered at Beltarodi police station

Police initially faced a jurisdiction issue as the confrontation reportedly began within the Ajni police station limits, while the fatal attack took place in the area falling under Beltarodi police station.

The murder case was therefore registered at Beltarodi police station.

Ragde was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination. Police are now investigating the role of other individuals who may have been involved in the incident.